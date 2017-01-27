Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets’ Mid-Season Report Card, Kemba Watched ASG Fate on TV
The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the New York Knicks after a heartbreaking loss to the Golden State Warriors in their previous outing. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at the team’s mid-season report card, Kemba Walker watched TNT to find out All-Star Game fate, and Montell Jordan to perform at halftime show.
Hornets’ Mid-Season Report Card
“Kemba Walker, who was named an All-Star reserve Thursday, has elevated his game to become a start at point guard, but it’s been an up-and-down first half of the season in Charlotte. OVERALL GRADE: B-” (FayObserver.com)
Aside from the overall B- grade, Charlotte was only given a C+ for offense, a surprising B+ for defense, a B grade for coaching, and a B- grade for the future. This has been a somewhat turbulent season so far for the Hornets as they are still looking to find their footing in the Eastern Conference. An average B- grade is fair enough for the up-and-down team.
Kemba Found Out All-Star Game Fate on TV
“Kemba Walker told friends, family and his agent not to call or text if they heard in advance about All-Star. He wanted to learn via TNT.” (Rick Bonnell on Twitter)
First, let’s congratulate Kemba on making his first all-star team but also that he is more like us than we thought by finding out his fate on TNT like we all did as well. It must’ve been pretty nerve-wracking for Walker and even though he said he didn’t care, he at least did a little bit. This is a huge honor for Kemba to represent his team but where is that reaction video to him finding out?
Montell Jordan to Sing at Charlotte Halftime Show
“R&B singer Montell Jordan will perform the national anthem then do a short set at halftime of the Charlotte Hornets’ Feb. 9 home game against the Houston Rockets” (CharlotteObserver.com)
It’s going to be LIT during halftime of the Charlotte Hornets’ game against the Houston Rockets on February 9th. That will be the case if you like the song “This is How We Do It” because after Jordan performs that, it will be stuck in your head for the rest of the game. Nonetheless, it will be a great treat for the fans opposed to all of the usual gimmicky halftime performances.