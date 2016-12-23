Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets Legend for Hall of Fame, Walker Worthy of All-Star Nod

Welcome to Buzz City Stings, Swarm and Sting’s daily roundup of the best Charlotte Hornets’ stories from around the web.

Buzz City Stings is your daily destination for the latest and best news from around the internet about the Charlotte Hornets. The team is set to host the Chicago Bulls in their last game before Christmas. In this edition, we look at Muggsy Bogues being nominated for the Hall of Fame, Kemba Walker deserving of an All-Star nod, and how the organization is capitalizing on nostalgia.

“Bogues averaged 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 889 NBA games. He also appeared in Space Jam and once blocked Patrick Ewing, an event the Knicks big man never lived down. Is he a Hall of Famer? Of course not.” (FOXsports.com.au)

While Bogues may not be a sure-fire, first-ballot Hall of Famer, he is still one of the best Charlotte Hornets’ of all-time. He is the franchise’s leader in games started, minutes played, assists, and steals. Muggsy played a decade with the team and he will never be forgotten in Buzz City. Only a matter of time before his jersey is retired, right?

“Walker might not be as physical as Lowry, as popular as Irving, as electric as Wall, or as crafty as Thomas, but his overall résumé currently puts him no worse than third in this group given the Wizards’ incredibly slow start and Thomas’s weak individual defensive numbers.” (SI.com)

It seems as if this is a topic of daily discussion from the national media. This writer put it perfectly when comparing Walker to the East’s other top point guards this year. There has been enough talk about it, so let’s make sure that Kemba is an All-Star this season.

“The average price of a ticket to the Hornets’ Friday matchup against the Chicago Bulls is $133.91, and the lowest price to get in the doors is $41, according to TicketIQ, which tracks 90 percent of the nation’s secondary ticket market. Friday’s game is the fifth most expensive remaining game in Charlotte this season, TicketIQ says.” (CharlotteObserver.com)

Credit to Pete Guelli and the Charlotte Hornets’ marketing team as they are using some innovative ideas to boost their ticket sales. With the team being more successful, more fans want to come out and support but having extra incentives, like the nostalgic figurines, can only boost not only attendance but also ticket prices. After all, the NBA is a business.

