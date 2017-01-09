Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets in a Bad Spot, Will Kemba Get Snubbed Again?

We here at Swarm and Sting have comprised some of the latest and greatest stories from around the internet surrounding the Charlotte Hornets.

Buzz City Beat is a collection of the best articles from across the internet. The Charlotte Hornets are in the midst of five-game road trip and they have a day off before a big game against the Houston Rockets. In this edition, we look at Nicolas Batum‘s injury as a bad sign for Charlotte, Kemba Walker‘s potential All-Star snub, and Marvin Williams‘ 10-year degree.

“It’s not quite time to sound the alarm in Charlotte, but the Hornets are in a rough spot. Four losses in five games have dropped them down to the sixth seed in the East, and a number of injuries across the roster have kept the training staff busy. And now, with Nicolas Batum listed as day-to-day with a knee injury, things aren’t exactly looking as if they’ll turn around quickly.” (HashtagBasketball.com)

After a great start to the season, the Hornets are now flirting with a .500 record. They have spent most of the first half of the year in the top four of the East and atop the Southeast division but after their recent struggles, the team is outside the top four and no longer leading their division. With Batum now out for who knows how long (reportedly 1-2 weeks), the team could continue dropping in the standings as they are on a tough road trip.

“Based on early All-Star voting, the GameTime crew discusses who is potentially snubbed from the 2017 All-Star game.” (NBA.com)

If you’ve been living under a rock then you haven’t noticed that there are a number of point guards in the Eastern Conference. It was always going to be an uphill battle for Kemba to make the all-star team and even after the great number her’s been putting up, he still might get snubbed once again. It will be a tight race between the top guards and the final votes from the media and players will decide Walker’s fate. The Hornets’ point guard seems to be the consensus to get snubbed this year.

“Williams did not. He continued to pursue his degree. “It took me 10 summers,” Williams told Basketball Insiders. “I only had one year of academics under my belt when I left Chapel Hill [in 2005], so it literally took me 10 summers to finish.” (Basketballinsiders.com)

The story of an NBA player that continues to pursue their college degree is one that isn’t polarizing and it isn’t often talked about. Williams made the effort to get his in the short amount of free time that he had as a professional athlete. Credit to Marvin for getting his degree, even if it did take him 10 summers. That’s commitment.

