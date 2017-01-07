Buzz City Beat: Charlotte Hornets are Good But Not Great, Assign Wood to Swarm

Swarm and Sting’s got the latest and greatest stories from around the internet surrounding the Charlotte Hornets right here at Buzz City Beat.

After the Charlotte Hornets‘ close loss to the Detroit Pistons, the team looks to rebound against the San Antonio Spurs. It won’t be an easy task as they will be without Nicolas Batum who suffered a minor injury to his right knee. With that being said, here’s this edition of Buzz City Beat. We look at the Hornets being good but not great, Christian Wood being assigned to the Greensboro Swarm, and Charlotte’s deal with Uber.

“For all the dazzle the Charlotte Hornets can give you this season – and there is a lot of it – they still haven’t done two things that they must to become an elite NBA team. First: Beat somebody really good. Second: Play consistent defense.” (CharlotteObserver.com)

This statement is all too true when talking about the Hornets. They are a very good team but they have lacked the little extra to be a great so far this season. Charlotte will need to get a season-defining win against a top team at some point and also play some of that consistent defense that they have been known for over the past couple of years.

“Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has assigned forward Christian Wood to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA Development League affiliate.” (NBA.com)

After a few games back with the team, Wood will join the Swarm once again as he continues to develop in Greensboro. He hasn’t gotten a lot of playing time under Steve Clifford yet but in 12 games with the Swarm, Christian has averaged 16.4 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game, and 2.1 blocks per game. With his great numbers in the D-League, it might almost be time to give him a shot in the Hornets’ actual rotation.

Team Announces Deal With Uber

“For that reason, Guelli added, a ride-share program takes on additional importance. The Hornets will include Uber advertising during games at the arena and on team-controlled radio and TV broadcasts. Uber rides can also be ordered from the Hornets team app. New riders who use a promotional code — HORNETS17 — receive a $20 discount on their first trip.” (BizJournals.com)

This is a great partnership, not only for Uber and the Charlotte Hornets but also for the fans. It allows fans an easy way to get home if they don’t have a ride or if they enjoyed a few too many alcoholic beverages. Plus, make good use out of that discount.

This article originally appeared on