Buzz City Beat: Batum’s Redefining European Players Charlotte Hornets Limit Westbrook

Here are the latest and best articles surrounding the Charlotte Hornets from around the internet after their statement win over the Thunder.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off of a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last outing. They now have their sights set on the Detroit Pistons as they open a five-game road trip. In this edition, we look at Nicolas Batum bridges the gap between countries, Kemba Walker‘s place in the first round of All-Star voting, and the Hornets have never allowed Russell Westbrook to get a triple-double.

“That limited perspective has expanded in recent years and Nicolas Batum is a perfect representative of that. The Charlotte Hornets wing, now 28, is best known for his versatility, a skill in its own right that is perhaps the most valuable commodity in today’s league. “His strength is that he does everything,” said Hornets head coach Steve Clifford before a game in late December. Speaking to The Step Back, Clifford effusively praised Batum, saying, “He’s a very, very unique player. He rebounds, he moves the ball, he’s a terrific passer, and you can play through him because he can score and create opportunities for his teammates. He really has taken it to another level.” (FanSided.com)

Our friend, David Ramil, got the chance to talk to Nic Batum and he wrote an incredible piece about how he is redefining European NBA players. The Hornets’ wing is bridging the gap between eras and countries. The Frenchman is having yet another career year in Charlotte and he is quietly becoming one of the best international players in the league.

“Guards — 1, Kyrie Irving, Cleveland, 543,030. 2, Dwyane Wade, Chicago, 278,052. 3, DeMar DeRozan, Toronto, 253,340. 4, Isaiah Thomas, Boston, 193,297. 5, Derrick Rose, New York, 129,924. 6, Kyle Lowry, Toronto, 128,940. 7, John Wall, Washington, 87,360. 8, Jeremy Lin, Brooklyn, 59,562. 9, Kemba Walker, Charlotte, 52,122. 10, Avery Bradley, Boston, 32,822.” (WTOP.com)

The Hornets pushed hard for Kemba to receive from the Walker, Charlotte Ranger campaign but it hasn’t yet paid off for the point guard. In the first round of all-star voting, he only comes in at ninth in voting among Eastern Conference guards. It is unlikely that he will get enough votes from the fans to make it. Luckily, there is more way than just that as Kemba should still make the team.

“Charlotte is one of just five teams Westbrook hasn’t tallied a triple-double against in his nine-year NBA career (excluding OKC, of course).” (FOXsports.com)

The Charlotte Hornets along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the San Antonio Spurs, the Utah Jazz, and the Chicago Bulls have never allowed the triple-double master to get one against them. While Westbrook ended up just two rebounds short against the Hornets in their last game, he has still never done it against them. They have one last meeting later this season and it will be interesting to see if Russell can get it done in that one.

