Buzz City Beat: A Look at Selfless Nic Batum and Cody’s Life in Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets look to bounce back after their recent loss to the Washington Wizards as they take on Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and the Golden State Warriors. In this edition of Buzz City Beat, we look at Nicolas Batum‘s changing priorities, Cody Zeller living in Charlotte, and why experts pick Kemba Walker as an all-star reserve.

“Ten years ago I was just a little French guy,” Batum said. “Now I’m a dad, and I’ve got a wife and baby at home. So everything has changed for me.” He has become a mentoring teammate who realizes how best he can best fulfill this career that he never takes for granted. “I am a good team player,” said Batum. “I won’t say I’m a great team player, but that is what I want to be. I don’t want to think about my stats and myself. I only want the other guys to be happy first.” (NBA.com)

Nic Batum talks about his transition from being just a regular player and man into the world of his current situation with the Hornets and parenthood. His life has changed so much since coming to Charlotte just last season. It’s pretty crazy how much his life, role, and priorities have changed with the Hornets and in real life as well. It is a nice change to get a deeper look at Nic as he opens up about his life both on and off the court.

“Zeller, who played at Indiana University and was drafted by the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2013, took time out of his busy schedule to talk to us about the work he’s doing with Hemby’s Children’s Hospital, including visiting the kids regularly throughout the season — sometimes in costume. The visits started as a rookie “requirement,” but it’s grown to be a whole lot more for Zeller.” (CharlotteFive.com)

In the podcast, Zeller talks about his first impression of Charlotte, the difference between being a Bobcat and a Hornet, where he likes to hang out, how it feels to be seven feet tall, who would win in a game of one on one between him and Michael Jordan, and much more. It is always interesting when NBA players talk about their lives and give details into their minds and daily schedules. It turns out, they really are just regular human beings just like everyone else, aside from making millions and being incredibly tall.

“Walker, whom I saw as the final selection among the wild cards, has led the Charlotte Hornets for 1,485 minutes and is averaging 23 points, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game” (USAtoday.com)

Both Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports picked Kemba as their wild card for the Eastern Conference all-star team this season. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come as the reserves will be selected on January 26th. Walker faces some stiff competition but more often than not, experts have selected him.

