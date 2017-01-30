Butler, Lopez lead Bulls to 121-108 win over 76ers (Jan 29, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Robin Lopez added a season-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 121-108 on Sunday night.

After a week of tension, the Bulls bounced back from consecutive home defeats to Atlanta and Miami despite blowing a 20-point lead.

Ersan Ilyasova scored a season-high 31 points for Philadelphia, and Robert Covington added 21 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. The 76ers have lost 12 straight to the Bulls.

The 76ers played without Joel Embiid, who stayed in Philadelphia as he rested with a left knee contusion. Embiid is day-to-day.

Butler and Dwyane Wade returned to the starting lineup after being benched as starters in Friday’s blowout loss to the Heat. Wade and Butler were critical of teammates after they blew a late double-digit lead in a loss to the Hawks on Wednesday. Rajon Rondo responded to his teammates’ criticism on an Instagram post on Thursday, taking multiple shots at the team leadership. Wade, Butler, and Rondo all were fined by the Bulls.

After a team meeting, Butler and the Bulls had one of their worst performances of the season against Miami. Butler struggled off the bench, scoring just three points on 1-of-13 shooting. Against the 76ers, Butler was more aggressive, getting to the free throw line and setting up his teammates. He had seven assists and eight rebounds.

The Bulls closed out the first quarter with a 13-0 run. Rondo made a pass that traveled three-quarters of the court to Nikola Mirotic to put the Bulls up 37-23 at the end of the quarter. They extended their lead to 20 early in the second quarter.

The 76ers got the lead down to six at one point in the second quarter, and came back from the 20-point deficit in the third. T.J. McConnell had back-to-baskets to tie it at 79. Butler answered for the Bulls, making a jumper and then, on the defensive side, stole a pass and finished with a dunk to give the Bulls a 92-83 lead late in the third quarter.

The Bulls bench outscored the 76ers bench 49-15.

TIP-INS

76ers: Despite the recent success, coach Brett Brown wouldn’t kid himself about where it was in the rebuild process. ”We are a long ways, in my eyes, away from doing what I want to do, what we want to do as an organization,” Brown said. ”To be one of the elite teams annually in the NBA takes a lot. So that question to me is a very distant type of feeling.” At 17-29, the 76ers are in position to reach the 20-win mark for the first time in four seasons. … C Jahlil Okafor did not play despite suiting up. He has a sore right knee and has played only 31 minutes in the last four games. It was his eighth DNP of the season due to a coaching decision.

Bulls: F Taj Gibson missed the game after taking a cortisone shot to ease pain in his left ankle. … G Denzel Valentine was back with the Bulls after a one-game stint with D-League affiliate Windy City Bulls. The first-round pick scored 24 points and had eight assists and seven rebounds for the Windy City. In limited minutes, Valentine is averaging 3.3 points per game for the Bulls.

UP NEXT

76ers: Return to Philadelphia on Monday to host Sacramento.

Bulls: Head to Oklahoma City on Wednesday to begin a six-game road trip. The Bulls don’t return home until Feb. 14.