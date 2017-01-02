Bulls’ Wade out with knee swelling

CHICAGO (AP) Bulls guard Dwyane Wade has been ruled out for their game against Charlotte because of swelling in his left knee.

Wade is averaging 18.8 points in 32 games in his first season with his hometown Bulls. He could return Wednesday against Cleveland.

Wade noticed the swelling following Saturday night’s loss to Milwaukee. Coach Fred Hoiberg says the team hoped to avoid using the 34-year-old veteran on back-to-back nights, but felt he was healthy enough to play this past weekend.

Doug McDermott will start in place of Wade on Monday night.

Wade missed two previous games this season, both for rest.