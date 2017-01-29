Bulls’ Taj Gibson sits out against 76ers with ankle injury

CHICAGO (AP) Chicago forward Taj Gibson sat out the Bulls’ game Sunday night against Philadelphia after injuring his left ankle injury in practice Saturday.

Gibson tested the ankle in warm-ups, but the Bulls determined it was best to give him the night off.

Gibson is averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg believes the injury will be day-to-day.

The 76ers were without center Joel Embiid. Embiid, who didn’t make the trip to Chicago, is out with a left knee contusion. Embiid also was listed as day-to-day.