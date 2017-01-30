Bulls’ Gibson sits out against 76ers after cortisone shot

CHICAGO (AP) Chicago forward Taj Gibson sat out the Bulls’ game Sunday night against Philadelphia after taking a cortisone shot.

Gibson, who has been experiencing soreness in his left ankle, took a cortisone shot to relieve the pain.

Gibson tested the ankle in warm-ups, but the Bulls determined it was best to give him the night off.

Gibson is averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg believes Gibson will be day-to-day.

Gibson suffered the injury when he was inadvertently kicked. He experienced some swelling but no structural damage. He could return against Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

”I thought I was fine, but it’s still a little tender,” said Gibson.

”Some people bounce back quickly, but it’s normal. It depends on how you react to the shot. If you saw the size of this needle, you would have fainted.”

Gibson had surgery on his left ankle after the 2014-15 season.

The 76ers were without center Joel Embiid. Embiid, who didn’t make the trip to Chicago, is out with a left knee contusion. Embiid also was listed as day-to-day.