Bulls at Wizards live stream: How to watch online

The Washington Wizards (18-18) will host the Chicago Bulls (19-19) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on tap for Tuesday, Jan. 10. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Chicago Bulls (19-19) and the Washington Wizards (18-18). Tipoff from the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet Chicago will carry the game in the Greater Chicago area. Comcast SportsNet will have the telecast in the Greater Washington area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Chicago enters play at 19-19 on the year and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-8) by 10 games in the Central Division standings. Chicago lost its most recent game to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, 109-94. The Bulls have gone 5-5 in their last 10 and are 7-11 away from the United Center this season.

Washington enters play at 18-18 on the year and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards trail the Atlanta Hawks (21-16) by 2.5 games in the Southeast Division standings. Washington has won two in a row, has gone 6-4 in its last 10, and is 14-6 at the Verizon Center this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Washington, D.C.

Venue: Verizon Center

TV Info: CSNC, CSMA

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Wizards will be laying 10 points at home to the visiting Bulls. The associated moneylines for this game are Washington -600 and Chicago +450. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 203 points.

Washington is a solid team playing at home. Chicago is coming off a tough home loss to Oklahoma City. Playing the Wizards at the Verizon Center in the second of a back-to-back does not look promising for the Bulls on Tuesday night.

This article originally appeared on