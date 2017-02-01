Bulls at Thunder live stream: How to watch online

The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-21) will host the Chicago Bulls (24-25) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are 12 NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 1. One of those games will be between the Chicago Bulls (24-25) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-21).

Tipoff from Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City will be at 9:30 p.m. ET. While there will not be a local telecast in either the Chicago or Oklahoma City media markets, ESPN will have the national broadcast. The available live stream can be found on WatchESPN.

Chicago enters play at 24-25 on the year and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (32-15) by nine games in the Central Division standings. Chicago won its most recent game over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, 121-108. The Bulls have gone 5-5 in its last 10 games and are 9-14 away from the United Center this season.

Oklahoma City enters play at 28-21 on the year and in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Thunder trail the Utah Jazz (30-19) by two games in the Northwest Division standings. Oklahoma City has lost two games in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10 and is 16-6 at Chesapeake Energy Arena this season.

Date: Wednesday, Feb 1.

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

According to OddsShark.com, the Thunder will be laying 3.5 points at home to the visiting Bulls. The associated moneylines for this game are Oklahoma City -155 and Chicago +135. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 207.5 points.

Swallow the 3.5 points and go with the Thunder in this nationally televised game. Oklahoma City is strong at home and the Bulls have had their issues with team chemistry in recent weeks. Look for point guard Russell Westbrook to go off with another triple-double.

This article originally appeared on