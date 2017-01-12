Bulls at Knicks live stream: How to watch online

The New York Knicks (17-22) will host the Chicago Bulls (19-20) on Thursday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

The NBA has six games on the schedule for Thursday, Jan. 12. One of those games will be between Eastern Conference foes in the Chicago Bulls (19-20) and the New York Knicks (17-22).

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan will be at 8:00 p.m. ET. TNT will have the national broadcast. The available live stream can be found on TNT Overtime.

Chicago enters play at 19-20 on the year and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-10) by 9.5 games in the Central Division standings. Chicago has lost two games in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10, and is 7-12 away from the United Center this season.

New York enters play at 17-22 on the year and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks trail the Toronto Raptors (25-13) by 8.5 games. New York has lost three games in a row, has gone 1-9 in its last 10, but is 11-8 at Madison Square Garden this season.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 12

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

TV Info: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Knicks will be laying three points at home to the visiting Bulls. The associated moneylines for this game are New York -140 and Chicago +120. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 205 points.

For two Eastern Conference teams that have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late, this could be a very exciting game between the Bulls and the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Look for the Knicks to come out stronger in this effort after losing by a point on the road to the divisional rival Philadelphia 76ers last night.

