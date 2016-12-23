Bulls at Hornets live stream: How to watch online

The Charlotte Hornets (16-13) will host the Chicago Bulls (14-14) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are 14 games going on in the NBA on Friday, Dec. 23. In the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls (14-14) face the Charlotte Hornets (16-13). Tipoff from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

WGN will carry the game in the Greater Chicago area. FOX Sports Southeast will have the telecast in the Carolinas. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Chicago enters play at 14-14 on the season and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-6) by 7.5 games in the Central Division standings. Chicago lost its most recent game to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, 107-97. The Bulls have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 6-8 away from the United Center this year.

Charlotte enters play at 16-13 on the season and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets lead the Atlanta Hawks (14-15) by two games in the Southeast Division standings. Charlotte has won two straight, has gone 5-5 in its last 10, and is 9-6 at home this year.

Date: Friday, Dec. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

TV Info: WGN, FSSE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Hornets will be laying four points at home to the visiting Bulls. The associated moneylines for this game are Charlotte -165 and Chicago +149. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 203 points.

This could be a tight one at the Spectrum Center on Friday night. Charlotte has the advantage being the home team, but don’t be shocked if the Bulls could pull off the road upset.

This article originally appeared on