Bulls at Hawks live stream: How to watch online

The Atlanta Hawks (24-18) will host the Chicago Bulls (21-22) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on tap for Friday, Jan. 20. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Chicago Bulls (21-22) and the Atlanta Hawks (24-18). Tipoff from Philips Arena in Atlanta will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

WGN will carry the game in the Greater Chicago area. FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Atlanta area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Chicago enters play at 21-22 on the year and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-11) by 10 games in the Central Division standings. Chicago lost its most recent game to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, 99-98. The Bulls have gone 5-5 in their last 10 and are 8-13 away from the United Center this season.

Atlanta enters play at 24-18 on the year and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks lead the Washington Wizards (23-19) by a game in the Southeast Division standings. Atlanta lost its most recent game on the road Wednesday night to the Detroit Pistons, 118-95. The Hawks have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and are 11-8 at Philips Arena this season.

Date: Friday, Jan. 20

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Philips Arena

TV Info: WGN, FSSE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Hawks will be laying five points at home to the visiting Bulls. The associated moneylines for this game are Atlanta -210 and Toronto +180. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 203.5 points.

Swallow the points and go with the Hawks in this one. Atlanta doesn’t matchup well with the Pistons and that explains their road loss to Detroit on Wednesday night. The Hawks are still playing good basketball in January. Look for them to win and cover the five-point spread over the visiting Bulls on Friday night.

This article originally appeared on