Bulls at Grizzlies live stream: How to watch online

The Memphis Grizzlies (25-17) will host the Chicago Bulls (20-21) on Sunday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are seven NBA games on the slate for Sunday, Jan. 15. One of those games will be between the Chicago Bulls (20-21) and the Memphis Grizzlies (25-17). Tipoff from the FedEx Forum in Memphis will be at 9:00 p.m. ET.

WGN will carry the game in the Greater Chicago area. ESPN will have the national telecast for this game. The available live stream can be found on WatchESPN.

Chicago enters play at 20-21 on the year and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-10) by 10 games in the Central Division standings. Chicago won its most recent game over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, 107-99. The Bulls have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 7-13 away from the United Center this season.

Memphis enters play at 25-17 on the year and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies trail the San Antonio Spurs (31-9) by seven games in the Southwest Division standings. Memphis won its most recent game on the road against the division rival Houston Rockets on Friday night, 110-105. The Grizzlies have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 14-7 at the FedEx Forum this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedEx Forum

TV Info: ESPN, WGN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

According to OddsShark.com, the Grizzlies will be laying 7.5 points to the visiting Bulls. The associated moneylines for this game are Memphis -340 and Chicago +280. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 192.5 points.

With it being in Memphis, expect it to be a low-scoring game. This will probably make the game a bit tighter than expect. Memphis will win, but look for the Bulls to cover the 7.5-point spread in defeat.

