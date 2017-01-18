Bucks at Rockets live stream: How to watch online

The Houston Rockets (32-12) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (20-20) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 18. One of those games will be between the Milwaukee Bucks (20-20) and the Houston Rockets (32-12). Tipoff from the Toyota Center in Houston will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Wisconsin will carry the game in the Greater Milwaukee area. Root Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater Houston area. ESPN will have the national telecast. The available live stream can be found on WatchESPN.

Milwaukee enters play at 20-20 on the year and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-11) by nine games in the Central Division standings. Milwaukee has lost two games in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10 and is 8-10 away from the BMO Harris Bradley Center this season.

Houston enters play at 32-12 on the year and in third place in the Western Conference. The Rockets trail the San Antonio Spurs (32-9) by half a game in the Southwest Division standings. Houston lost its most recent game on the road to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, 109-103. The Rockets have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are 16-4 at the Toyota Center this season.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

TV Info: ESPN, FSWI, RTSW

Live Stream: WatchESPN

According to OddsShark.com, the Rockets will be laying 6.5 points at home to the visiting Bucks. The associated moneylines for this game are Houston -285 and Milwaukee +240. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 224 points.

With the way that the Rockets overlooked the Heat on the road last night, expect James Harden and the gang to play with more passion on Wednesday night. It will be a nationally televised game against at home against a budding superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo. This should be a great game, but look for the Rockets to win and cover the 6.5-point spread.

