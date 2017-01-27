Bucks at Raptors live stream: How to watch online

The Toronto Raptors (28-18) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (21-24) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are 10 NBA games on the slate for Friday, Jan. 27. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Milwaukee Bucks (21-24) and the Toronto Raptors (28-18). Tipoff from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Wisconsin will carry the game in the Greater Milwaukee area. Sportsnet One will carry the game in Canada. Since this game will not be nationally televised in the United States, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Milwaukee enters play at 21-24 on the year and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-14) by 9.5 games in the Central Division standings. Milwaukee lost its most recent game to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The Bucks have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 8-13 away from the BMO Harris Bradley Center on the season.

Toronto enters play at 28-18 on the year and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors lead the Boston Celtics (27-18) by half a game in the Atlantic Division standings. Toronto has lost five games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10 and is 15-8 at the Air Canada Centre this season.

Date: Friday, Jan. 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Air Canada Centre

TV Info: FSWI, Sportsnet One

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Raptors will be laying four points at home to the visiting Bucks. The associated moneylines for this game are Toronto -180 and Milwaukee +160. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 213.5 points.

Toronto has to get out of their slump at some point. Milwaukee hasn’t been on fire of late either. Look for the Raptors to end their five-game slide with a cover and a win on Friday night over the Bucks.

This article originally appeared on