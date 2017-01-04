Bucks at Knicks live stream: How to watch online

The New York Knicks (16-18) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (17-16) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are seven games on tap in the NBA for Wednesday, Jan. 4. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Milwaukee Bucks (17-16) and the New York Knicks (16-18). Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Wisconsin will have the game in the Greater Milwaukee area. The MSG Network will have the telecast in the Tri-State Area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Milwaukee enters play at 17-16 on the year and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (26-7) by nine games in the Central Division standings. Milwaukee has won two games in a row, has gone 6-4 in its last 10, and is 6-9 away from the BMO Harris Bradley Center this season.

New York enters play at 16-18 on the year and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks trail the Toronto Raptors (23-11) by seven games in the Atlantic Division standings. New York has lost five games in a row, has gone 2-8 in its last 10, and is 11-6 at Madison Square Garden this season.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: New York, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

TV Info: FSWI, MSG

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Knicks will be getting 1.5 points at home from the visiting Bucks. The associated moneylines for this game are Milwaukee -125 and New York +105. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 213 points.

Take the Knicks getting points at home. They may be struggling of late, but New York has been a solid home team this season. Milwaukee is coming off a big home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and could be overlooking the Knicks a bit on the road in this one.

