Bucks at Jazz live stream: How to watch online

The Utah Jazz (30-19) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (21-26) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are 12 NBA games on tap for Wednesday, Feb. 1. One of those games will be between the Milwaukee Bucks (21-26) and the Utah Jazz (30-19). Tipoff from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City will be at 9:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Wisconsin will carry the game in the Greater Milwaukee area. Root Sports Utah will carry the game in the Greater Salt Lake City area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Milwaukee enters play at 21-26 on the year and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (32-15) by 11 games in the Central Division standings. Milwaukee has lost three games in a row, has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games and is 8-14 away from BMO Harris Bradley Center this season.

Utah enters play at 30-19 on the year and in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz lead the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-21) by two games in the Northwest Division standings. Utah lost its most recent game to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, 102-95. The Jazz have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are 17-9 at Vivint Smart Home Arena this season.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 1

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena

TV Info: FSWI, ROOT

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Jazz will be laying eight points at home to the visiting Bucks. The associated moneylines for this game are Utah -360 and Milwaukee +300. This game’s over/under for this game comes in at a combined 198.5 points.

Utah should win this game over the Bucks on Wednesday night fairly easily. The Jazz are dominant at home and Milwaukee is playing its worst ball of the season. This one could get ugly.

