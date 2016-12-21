Bucks at Cavaliers live stream: How to watch online

The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-6) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (13-13) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this Central Division rivalry game online.

The NBA has eight games on the schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 21. One of those games features the second game of a home-and-home back-to-back with Central Division rivals. The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-6) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (13-13) for a 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night.

FOX Sports Wisconsin will carry the game in the Greater Milwaukee area. FOX Sports Ohio will have the telecast in the Greater Cleveland area. NBA TV will also carry the game nationally for those who have that channel in their television package. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

Cleveland enters play at 20-6 and in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers have a 6.5-game lead over the Chicago Bulls (14-13) in the Central Division standings. Cleveland has won two straight, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, and is 13-2 at home this season.

Milwaukee enters play at 13-13 on the season and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks trail Cleveland by seven games in the Central Division standings. Milwaukee lost in overtime at home last night to Cleveland, 114-108. The Bucks have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 4-6 on the road this year.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Quicken Loans Arena

TV Info: FSWI, FSOH, NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Cavaliers will be laying eight points at home to the visiting Bucks. The associated moneylines for this game are Cleveland -300 and Milwaukee +250. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 210.5 points.

Milwaukee kept last night’s game with the Cavaliers close at home, but still managed to come up a few buckets short of the victory. The Bucks are a good team, but will struggle against Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night.

This article originally appeared on