Brooklyn Nets Weekly Roundup: Week 14

The Brooklyn Nets are winless again this week. The upside was we might have seen the play of the season thanks to Caris LeVert. Here is everything to get you up to date on all things Nets.

This Week’s Storylines

Where Did the Nets Rank in ESPN’s Week 14 Power Rankings?

To no surprise, the Nets still remain dead last in the power rankings. Clearly, their one win last week didn’t change the minds of anyone. Until the Nets can string together a few wins, they will not move out of that last spot.

Nets Provide Jeremy Lin Medical Update

We finally received an official update on Jeremy Lin. Unfortunately, it wasn’t good news. Lin had a setback while recovering from his hamstring injury and is expected to miss another three to five weeks. That means he most likely will not return until after the All-Star break.

Lowly Nets Continue Third Quarter Troubles, Fall to Spurs

The Nets looked to beat one of the Western Conference’s elite on Monday. While they were able to grab a nine-point lead early in the game, the Spurs quickly made adjustments. With the game still in reach at halftime, the Nets’ third quarter struggles saw their opportunity slip away. The Spurs came out on top, 112-86.

Nets Burned By Heat, Blow Double-Digit Lead

The Nets held a big 89-71 lead over the Heat going into the fourth quarter on Wednesday. Unfortunately, they had a monumental collapse in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 38-17 and costing them the game. Dion Waiters sealed the game with a go-ahead basket with only six seconds remaining.

Caris LeVert, Isaiah Whitehead Make Rookie Ladder, But Not Rising Stars

The Nets two rookies have been performing well this season. They were both good enough to make the rookie ladder, however, it wasn’t enough for either of them to be invited to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

Dallas Mavericks Sign Yogi Ferrell From Long Island Nets

The Long Island Nets’ starting point guard has signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Yogi Ferrell has been called up and sent down to the Long Island Nets multiple times this season. While he has not been able to find a permanent spot on the Nets, he now has an opportunity with the Mavericks.

Nets Put Up Valiant Fight, But Fall Short Against Cavs

The Nets were able to keep it close through two quarters against the defending champs. In the third, the Cavs pulled away, outscoring the Nets by 13 in the quarter. The Nets fought back in the fourth by putting up 43 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Cavs’ 21-point lead.

Nets Overmatched By Timberwolves’ Young Talent, Drop Fifth Straight

In their last opportunity to pick up a win this week, the Nets failed to get it done. Each time the Nets pulled within three or four points, the Timberwolves answered back with a run of their own.

Nets Record this Week: 0-4

Nets 86 – Spurs 112

Nets 106 – Heat 109

Nets 116 – Cavaliers 124

Nets 109 – Timberwolves 129

Caris LeVert Dropped Wayne Ellington

From what was a disappointing week, there is one thing that really sticks out. That has to be LeVert’s highlight crossover on Wayne Ellington. LeVert hit him with the crossover at just the right time and took a big step back to the three-point line. With Ellington checking his ankles, LeVert took his time and lined up the three. He drained the shot nothing but net and held a pose at the end. Whether or not LeVert tripped Ellington is up in the air, but let the Nets have this one. At nine wins, the fans can use a little excitement.

Despite the big highlight play, the Nets failed to win the game. And for the fifth time this year, the Nets came away with no wins on the week. Brooklyn is seriously struggling this season, and it does not help that their biggest free agent signing has only played in 12 games. The Nets still have not won back-to-back games this season. They also have not won multiple games in a week.

With all that said, it is clear that the Nets are just lacking in talent. Other than Brook Lopez and Trevor Booker, the Nets do not have solidified starters. Guys are constantly in and out of the starting lineup. However, unless the Nets can pick up another high-level player at the trade deadline, they will have the wait until the summer to make roster improvements.

Sean Marks is doing the best thing for the team. He is not forcing any trades that could potentially make the state of the franchise worse. For now, fans will have to cross their fingers that the Nets catch fire and shoot the lights out, because that is the only way they have been winning games this season.

Player of the Week: Isaiah Whitehead

Stat Averages for the Week

11.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 turnovers, 24 minutes

It is always hard to find a player that played better than Brook Lopez. After Lopez, it is always a toss up. Everyone else on the team does not perform well on a consistent basis. For this week, I really wanted to focus on one of the Nets’ younger players.

Isaiah Whitehead really flew under the radar this week. While he did have a bad game against the Heat, he only played 15 minutes. In his games against the Spurs and Cavaliers, he scored 19 and 18 points, respectively. And last night, Whitehead almost had a double-double with 10 points and eight assists. He is really coming along.

The only problem is his shooting percentage was poor this week, only shooting 34 percent from the field. The bright side is he shot 50 percent from three, but he only attempted eight threes. Where he has been consistent is from the free-throw line. He made all his free-throws this week and has shot 81 percent from the line this season.

Whitehead still has a long way to go and a lot to prove in terms of belonging in the league. As the season goes along, we will find out if these performances were just a fluke or an indication of what he can do consistently once he gains more experience.

