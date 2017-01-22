Brooklyn Nets Weekly Roundup: Week 13

The Brooklyn Nets losing streak finally came to an end this week. Even though they won this week, they are still last in the league standings and are 1-9 in their last 10 games. But fans still continue to support their team and here is everything to get you caught up on this week.

ICYMI: Last Week’s Roundup

This Week’s Storylines

Just as last week the Nets stayed in 30th for this week’s power rankings. Until this team can string together some wins, they are going to continue to enjoy that spot.

The Nets went into Tuesday’s game against the Raptors with a mission to end their losing streak. Unfortunately, they fell short and picked up their 11th straight loss.

Acy will be wearing a Nets uniform a little while longer. Acy was brought in on a 10-day contract and has played well during the course of his initial contract. The Nets saw this and have decided to extend Acy’s time in Brooklyn. If his second 10-day contract goes well, he may find himself a spot on the roster for the rest of the season.

In a turn of events, the Nets dominated the Pelicans on Friday. The Nets went on to win the game 143-114 in regulation. It was the most points scored by the Nets in regulation since 1982.

The Nets got back to their losing ways Saturday night after dropping a close game with the Charlotte Hornets. It was a great opportunity for the Nets to have their first winning streak of the season, but the Hornets took care of business late in the game.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nothin’ But Nets team!

Nets Record this Week: 1-2

Nets 109 – Raptors 119

Nets 143 – Pelicans 114

Nets 105 – Hornets 112

The Nets Won a Game

It took way too long for the Nets to pick up their first win of the New Year, but they finally did it. The Nets actually played well this week keeping each game close, and almost coming away with two wins.

In the game against the Pelicans, it was nice to see eight players on the Nets scored in double digits. It was by far the Nets best shooting performance of the year. They shot 57 percent from the field, 50 percent from three, and 91 percent from the free throw line.

Not only were they able to put the ball in the hoop, but they rebounded well. For a team that has struggled all year with rebounding they ended up winning the rebound battle 54 to 52. Combine that with their shooting and the result is a 29 point blowout.

Another bright spot this week was the play of Caris LeVert. The rookie is still on a minutes restriction, but that hasn’t stopped him from improving each week. LeVert missed significant time at Michigan before returning to the court this year with the Nets. This week, LeVert has averaged 13.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 3 rebounds per game while playing 22 minutes per game. He also shot 77 percent from the floor and 63 percent from three this week. For a rookie that has played only 23 games this season, he has come a long way in a short amount of time. It should be interesting to see how he progresses as the season progresses.

Player of the Week: Brook Lopez

Stat Averages this Week

25 Points, 7 Rebounds, 3 Assists, 2.3 Blocks, 49% FG, 29% 3pt FG

Despite Caris LeVert’s good week, Brook Lopez had to be player of the week. He is up five points per game from last week and his rebounding was acceptable. For Lopez, he should be grabbing about 8 rebounds per game.

There is no excuse for a 7-foot center to be averaging four rebounds per game. Lopez picked it up in that category this week averaging seven rebounds per game. The question becomes will he keep this up?

The truth is this probably just a one-week thing. Hopefully, it is not because his rebounds helped the Nets in a category they usually lose. This week the Nets won the rebounding battle against New Orleans, tied against Toronto, and lost by 3 to Charlotte. By keeping the battle of the boards close, it helped the Nets keep these games close. So let’s hope Lopez continues to rebound well.

This article originally appeared on