Brooklyn Nets Weekly Roundup: Week 10

In week 10, the Brooklyn Nets had two of the most thrilling games so far this season. Fortunately and unfortunately, the Nets were on the winning and losing end of back-to-back buzzer beaters this week. Here is everything that happened in an exciting week for Brooklyn.

This Week’s Storylines

Nets Top Hornets on Randy Foye’s Thrilling Buzzer Beater

Randy Foye saved the day in Brooklyn Monday night. With the Nets down two, Foye launched a last-second three that won the Nets the game at the buzzer. Just one more game-winner to add to the long list of game winners at the Barclays Center.

Jeremy Lin Sustains Second Hamstring Injury of the Season

Jeremy Lin is out once again with another hamstring injury. The Nets cannot seem to find a long-term solution to their point guard woes. Hopefully, Lin returns soon.

Nets Lose to Bulls in Buzzer-Beating, Heartbreaking Fashion

The second buzzer-beating shot this week for the Nets. The only difference was the Nets were on the losing end. It is unfortunate because winning this game would have given the Nets their first winning week of the season.

Jeremy Lin Injury Update: Good News, But Still No Timetable

Well, there has been news on Lin’s injury, but no answer on when he will be back. He is a crucial part of the Nets offense operating efficiently. Without him, the Nets will continue to have their problems at the point guard position.

Nets End 2016 By Getting Blown Out Against Wizards

Well, at least the awful year in Brooklyn has finally come to an end. It remains to be seen if 2017 will be better, but odds are it cannot get any worse. Even with a loss, the Nets can focus on 2017 and approach it as an entirely new season. Hopefully, the Nets can have a winning week during the new year.

Nets Record this Week: 1-2

Nets 120 – Hornets 118

Nets 99 – Bulls 101

Nets 95 – Wizards 118

Thoughts

With Jeremy Lin out again, the Nets continue to struggle with the point guard position. The only game the Nets won this week was when Lin played. While it was not Lin’s best performance, he brings something that all the other guards on the Nets do not have, and that is his playmaking ability. Lin is not the best point guard in the league, but for the Nets, he is their only true point guard. If the Nets could just find a consistent point guard, they would most likely see a little more success.

Player of the Week: Brook Lopez

Stat Averages for the Week

21.6 points, 5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 55% FG, 50% 3pt FG

Looking at Lopez’s stats from this week, you would think he was a point guard. But he is not, and his 4.3 rebounds are not something the Nets want to see from him. The Nets already struggle with rebounding, and Lopez having rebounding problems of his own does not help the situation. He has never been known for rebounding, but his rebounding is much worse than it has ever been in the past.

For the Nets though, they need Lopez on the floor because he is the only consistent scorer on the team. He is also hands down their best player, so they need him no matter how badly they are being out-rebounded. This isn’t a section to knock on Lopez. He is a great player, and his game against the Bulls was one of the best games the Nets have seen out of Lopez in a long time.

Closing out games

Aside from all the obvious problems with the Nets, this one has stood out in recent weeks. When the Nets have a close game and have a lead, they cannot close the deal. This week, it was the Bulls that the Nets were unable to close out against. They were up by seven with about two-and-a-half minutes left. In the end, the Nets could not hold on and lost at the buzzer. Earlier in the week, the Nets were up four against the Hornets with about a minute left in the game. The Nets did not score a basket in the final minute and relied on Randy Foye to save the day with a buzzer-beating three-point shot.

Who knows how many more close games the Nets will have, but adding a few two-minute drills to practice wouldn’t hurt. Considering the Nets had two crucial turnovers in the final two minutes against Chicago, they clearly need to practice what to do in these situations.

