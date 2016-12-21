Brooklyn Nets: Week 8 Stars and Slackers

This week should have been a week of joy and happiness. With the lowly Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers on deck, the Brooklyn Nets could have built great momentum. Instead, they dropped two of three to teams with a combined record of 31-58.

While the loss to the Toronto Raptors was expected and understandable, fans ones again had false hope the Nets could turn out a week above .500. The week started with optimism in a victory over the Lakers. However, as in past weeks, a losing streak was inevitable, as the Nets dropped their final three games in a row.

Furthermore, the most exciting part of the week was not something the Nets did, but something that was done to the Nets. That sets the stage for a stars and slackers week where we will simply have to shake our heads.

With a 1-3 record in week eight, no breakout performances, and some not-top 10 moments, stars are difficult to come by. However, there is always reason for optimism when dealing with a team trying to find its identity. Although it would be nice to have some highlights to boast about, we have to settle for another week of “silver lining” stars.

Stars

Brooklyn Nets Bench

Larry Nance Jr. made a star out of the Nets bench. With a “dunk of the year” contender, Nance gave us visions of Michael Jordan in Space Jam, with inspector gadget type reach. Unfortunately, Brook Lopez was on the receiving end of this poster. The Nets’ bench demonstrated great loyalty by not completely losing it on the sidelines.

When you watch the video, you will see the Nets’ immediate recognition of the filthy nature of the dunk. They clinched their jaws, held their breath, and tightened their muscles. Whatever it took to not react to the dunk, they did it. They resisted the natural instinct and stood in support of their fallen teammate. Well done bench, well done.

Isaiah Whitehead

Thank you for your play, Mr. Whitehead. After missing 17 games with a hamstring injury, Jeremy Lin finally made his way back into the starting spot. Although not overly productive, Whitehead did something not many second round selections can do. He stepped in and competed every night as a starter at the hardest position in the NBA.

Nothing jumps off the page statistically when it comes to Whitehead. Since November 20, Whitehead has averaged just eight points, three assists, and two rebounds per game. These unexpected minutes will pay dividends as the Nets continue to grow towards a new future, and as Whitehead develops. Should Lin go down again, Whitehead will have experience as a starter to lean on.

Slackers

Brook Lopez

Rest in peace, Brook Lopez. Cause of death: Broken heart, shattered ego, and stolen manhood. Nance may have had the dunk of the year at the expense of Lopez’s dignity. He channeled the genetics of his father, Larry Nance Sr., to deliver a gravity-defying dunk. The result of this drive was unexpected by everyone, including Brook Lopez.

To Lopez’s defense, he attempted to contest, and he did so far out. However, Lopez has never been viewed as a physical player. This time, his lack of physicality did him in. Nance flew to the rim as if Lopez did not even exist to deliver a jaw-dropping dunk.

Hopefully, this experience motivates Lopez to hit the gym and play with more of an edge. For now, enjoy the poster, Brook.

Anthony Bennett

While Lopez made Nance look like Dr. J, Anthony Bennett made him look like Allen Iverson. The atrocious perimeter defense exhibited by Bennett left Nance with a wide open lane and a defenseless Lopez. After hitting Bennett with the killer crossover, Nance only saw the rim.

I am not sure what is worse. The fact that Lopez got dunked on, or the fact that Bennett’s terrible defense left Lopez hanging to dry. I am tempted to lean towards the second. We know Bennett is a work in progress, but hindsight is 20-20. Trip him, tackle him, throw dirt in his eye, but don’t let him get a full head of steam going at poor defenseless Brook Lopez. If I were Lopez, I would give Bennett the silent treatment until next week’s Stars and Slackers.

