Brooklyn Nets Week 15 Outlook: The Waiting Continues

The Brooklyn Nets continue to struggle as their losing streak reaches five games and fans continue to wait to see true progress from this sluggish team. They have a couple of tough games coming up that they can take advantage of in order to show true progress as a team.

This hasn’t been an easy season to watch as a Brooklyn Nets fan. It just seems to be dragging along with every loss they add to their record.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nothin’ But Nets team!

Every team has their slumps, but the hope is that they aren’t prolonged. Unfortunately, the Nets have had a few extended slumps this season.

The main issue that has troubled this team is how top-heavy they are. There is talent on this roster, but they can’t even dream of winning a game without Brook Lopez on the court. They have lost in all five of the games that he has missed this season.

Missing Jeremy Lin is also a thorn in the side of the organization. He was a player that almost completed the Nets roster. With him healthy, you could look at the Nets and say they could at least be competitive. Luckily the Nets do have players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Sean Kilpatrick who have stepped up and add some depth to the roster.

The future is bright for this team, but now it’s a matter of getting there and it can’t come any sooner. Their schedule this week will give them more than enough opportunities to find some wins, so hopefully they can take advantage of that.

The Nets may be finding their groove, despite the fact that they do not have the wins to show for it. Three of these next four games could be winnable for the Nets if they play solid defense and rebound the ball well.

Brooklyn Nets @ Miami Heat

This is a revenge game for the Nets. After losing to the Miami Heat in a game they seemed to have in the bag going into the fourth quarter, the Nets will come into this game with fire and drive we haven’t seen all season. To lose a game with as big of a lead as they had hurts, and they will get payback for that in a hard-fought battle in Miami.

Prediction: The Nets easily beat the Heat despite being away from home.

New York Knicks @ Brooklyn Nets

The battle of the Empire State between the New York Knicks and the Nets is always a fun one to watch. Any game between in-state rivals always brings extra intrigue. With all of the drama that has come up with the Carmelo Anthony rumors, the Knicks seem to be at their most vulnerable, so this is the best time for the Nets to find a win against them.

Despite their record, the Knicks are not an easy win because of the talent on their roster with players like Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis. So if the Nets do manage to win, it won’t come easy.

Prediction: Nets muster their first two game winning streak of the season with a huge win at home.

Indiana Pacers @ Brooklyn Nets

The Indiana Pacers have been playing like one of the hottest teams in basketball, so it’s hard to think the Nets will come away with a win despite being at home. In their last 14 games, the Pacers are 10-4, the Nets being one of those wins. There isn’t much that can stop the Pacers right now, just ask James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

Prediction: Nets drop this game due to their defensive struggles.

Toronto Raptors @ Brooklyn Nets

Fortunately, the Nets were given this three game home stand to try and put together something to save their mess of a season, but unfortunately, they were given three tough teams to have to play these games against. If the Nets could manage to pull off this win, it would be a big boost to their confidence going forward.

Prediction: Nets fall to Toronto in their final game of their home stand.

There are so many players this week that need to be watched. Here are four instead of the usual two. These four players have proven to be a solid core of players for this team to rely on and most of them will just get better over time.

Player To Watch For: Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez has established such a huge role on this team that he constantly needs to be watched. Lopez is essential to the Nets’ success, but it’s a matter of how far this team will go with that opportunity. He can’t carry the entire team, but he can give them a chance. As usual, Lopez will be one of the Nets’ key players to watch.

Players Who Need To Step Up: Sean Kilpatrick and Bojan Bogdanovic

These are the two young players that I have talked about the most this season. Kilpatrick and Bogdanovic have pieced together decent season, putting up 14.2 and 14.1 points per game respectively. Now, in the continuing absence of Lin, they need to take the reigns of this team with the help of Lopez.

Player Who Needs A Bigger Role On The Team: Caris LeVert

Due to his role off the bench, it is hard to expect Caris LeVert to step up. He definitely deserves a chance in the starting lineup. He has produced whenever given the opportunity, so now what he needs is more opportunities. He missed the beginning of the season due to a foot injury, but he is making progress to where the Nets need him to be. He’s an exciting player to watch and fans should look forward to his future with the Nets.

This article originally appeared on