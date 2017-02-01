Brooklyn Nets: Week 14 Stars and Slackers

Back to business as usual for our Brooklyn Nets. After breaking the win column last week, the Nets have fallen back to the standard. Having lost four games this week, three of which came to non-playoff teams, the Nets continue to extend their lead as the worst team in the NBA.

In a week where the Nets faced off against the 19-30 Miami Heat twice and the 19-29 Minnesota Timberwolves, a win was almost guaranteed. Furthermore, the Nets were fortunate to catch the Cleveland Cavaliers in the worst LeBron James run in recent history. However, the Nets made sure to be who we thought they were.

In the Nets’ defense, the Miami Heat are on an amazing streak and winners of eight straight games. Their streak includes wins over the Warriors and Rockets. The Nets also caught the angry version of the Cavaliers and a Timberwolves team finding their stride.

However, that is no excuse. In any event, there were some fun moments this week that give hope, and a few reminders that this team could have been better than it is.

Stars

Caris LeVert

Putting up stats is one thing. Since LeVert returned from injury, he has made several appearances on the stars column. However, this week, it isn’t stats that got him here. It was the best Nets highlight of the season. LeVert brought Wayne Ellington back to elementary school fire drill days. Stop, drop, and roll!

To top it off, LeVert paused and watched as Ellington’s tumble continued. However, no crossover is complete until you make the shot. Not only did LeVert collect ankles, he also stepped back to swish through a three-pointer. The highlight is a refreshing reminder in a dismal season that the future should be better than the present.

Brook Lopez

One of the biggest surprises of the season has to be Lopez’s extended range. Against the Miami Heat, Lopez put up 33 points. However, what is more impressive is his seven made three-pointers. Although many of his shots were ill-advised, watching Lopez’s offensive game evolve with the current NBA is refreshing.

Previously, Lopez could be sold specifically as a low post to 15 feet out offensive presence. Now, Lopez has established himself as a legitimate threat beyond the arc. Still, Lopez does need to get back to his roots to avoid going 0-of-6 from three like he did in the second game against Miami. However, the Nets could use this skill as part of their selling point to potential suitors.

Slackers

Sean Marks

Two words. Dion Waiters. With the Brooklyn Nets leading the Miami Heat by 18 points, Waiters caught fire in the fourth. Having scored 14 of his 24 points in the final period, Waiters put the nail in the Nets’ coffin with a final three-pointer for the 109-106 victory in Brooklyn.

Two games later, Waiters came back and dropped another 19 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in another Heat victory. This has to hurt Marks at his core. Waiters was available for virtually any team in the NBA to have. In a year where players like Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov were getting huge contracts, Waiters settled for just $2.5 million for one year from the Heat.

Unfortunately, the Nets needed Waiters far more than any team in the NBA. Looking at what he went for, it begs the question of if Marks ever even reached out to Waiters. Considering he was burned by Tyler Johnson and Allen Crabbe, Marks had to make moves to try and remain competitive. Their dignity in the draft depends on it. However, the Nets passed on Moe Harkless, Lance Stephenson, and Waiters. Unlike the other two, Waiters got his revenge and ascended to greatness in Miami. On the other hand, Marks can only sit in his box and wonder.

Kenny Atkinson

Kudos to Atkinson for limiting Lopez’s rest days this season. The Nets have done a fine job of allowing Lopez to showcase his skills and health while not compromising his body. However, you have to play him against the Cavaliers. In January, the Cavs went 7-8. They were a team in turmoil and ripe to get kicked while they were down.

Despite that, instead of putting the best lineup out to try and deliver a knockout punch and gain some momentum, Atkinson rested Lopez. Rest him against the Heat or Timberwolves. Don’t rest him against the Cavs. A victory against the Cavs is the moral equivalent of winning three games in a week.

The score was a lot closer than the actual game. This was a blowout from a determined team. However, adding Lopez could have changed the entire dynamic and flow. Moving forward, if Atkinson wants to rest players, he should choose days when top five teams aren’t on deck.

