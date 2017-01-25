Brooklyn Nets: Week 13 Stars and Slackers

Where the heck did that come from? The shocking 143 point output by the Brooklyn Nets against the New Orleans Pelicans has left us speechless. The 29-point victory is clearly the highlight of the season for the Nets. Although they lost their other two games in week 13, let us rejoice in our first win in 12 games!

The Brooklyn Nets were on a losing streak that dated back to the day after Christmas. If we knew what was to come, perhaps we would have taken more time to appreciate that holiday miracle. This time, let’s savor the moment.

After the victory, the Nets dropped back-to-back games to the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs. It leads us to wonder when the next victory might come.

Against the Hornets, the Nets kept it competitive and fought until the end of the game. However, Charlotte had a balanced attack with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist leading the way with 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Spurs were a different story.

With Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker out, the Spurs steamrolled the Nets by 26 points. However, considering the efficiency of the Spurs system, the loss is acceptable. In any event, I am happy to finally write a Stars and Slackers column we can all be proud of.

Stars

Kenny Atkinson

When a team puts up 143 points, one would expect a breakout performance from at least one player. The Nets, however, used a different approach. In their victory over the Pelicans, the Nets had eight players in double digits with a team-high of 23 points from Brook Lopez and Bojan Bogdanovic respectively.

With the lack of talent on the Nets’ roster and the injury to Jeremy Lin, the Nets need to continue to employ this strength in numbers approach. Because of this, we have to give Atkinson some credit. With the worst hand a coach can possibly be handed, Atkinson has struggled. However, this week, he got the full team to show up. Perhaps last week’s special addition of “Slackers and Super Slackers” gave him some motivation.

Quincy Acy

Acy has been with the Nets for just over two weeks. While the signing was minor, it has already paid dividends, as Acy provides some grit and consistency off the bench. This week, Acy had games of 12 points and eight rebounds against the Pelicans, and 14 points and four rebounds against the Hornets.

While the numbers are not earth shattering, that value off the bench along with Rondae-Hollis Jefferson, Isaiah Whitehead, and Caris LeVert completes what looks like a strong second unit. In fact, some might contest that this second unit could give the first unit a run for their money.

Acy’s play earned him a second 10-day contract. At just 26 years old, perhaps Acy is the diamond in the rough signing that Sean Marks needs to supplement the draft. After all, Sean Kilpatrick started off as on a 10-day contract as well.

Slackers

Jeremy Lin Signing

Linsanity 2.0 is officially a bust. Recently, news broke that Lin suffered a setback with his hamstring that will cause him to miss another three to five weeks. While Lin’s injury has given Whitehead and Spencer Dinwiddie opportunities to develop, we can only imagine what could have been. Looking at how the season has played out, if Lin never got injured, an argument can be made that the Nets would have at least 5-7 more victories.

Unfortunately, that is in the land of make believe. The reality is that the Nets’ biggest offseason acquisition has a concerning recurring injury. Hamstrings in basketball are impossible to protect and are notorious for continually getting re-injured. At this point, the Nets are used to playing without Lin. Fortunately, the Nets signed Lin to a cheap deal with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The unfortunate part, is they were unable to do anything with the money they saved.

Spencer Dinwiddie

When the Nets signed Dinwiddie, I was the first to praise the signing. With ideal size, athleticism, and profile, Dinwiddie had the makings of the Nets’ next Kilpatrick. Unfortunately, he has yet to hit a stride. Although he has received increased playing time and starting opportunities in Lin’s absence, he hasn’t impacted the game.

His worst game came against the Hornets. In this match-up, Dinwiddie went 0-of-4 from the field in 23 minutes with zero free throw attempts and zero points, with just two assists. Considering how competitive the game was, if Dinwiddie stepped it up, the Nets could have finished the week with two victories. Unfortunately, as Dinwiddie struggled, we have to settle for just one.

