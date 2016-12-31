Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards Takeaways and Player Grades

The Brooklyn Nets looked to close out 2016 with a win in Washington over the Wizards. However, Brooklyn’s defense was detrimental once again, as the Nets fell behind and could not recover.

The Brooklyn Nets came out with energy against the Wizards, as Brooklyn got out to a quick 5-0 lead. The Wizards followed with a run of their own, which prompted Kenny Atkinson to call an early timeout.

After an uncontested three from John Wall, the Wizards took a 16-11 lead midway through the first quarter. It was part of a 7-0 Wizards run, which gave Washington an 18-11 lead. With four minutes left in the opening quarter, Atkinson interestingly pulled all of his starters, in favor of reserves.

Washington outscored the Nets 9-0 in second-chance points in the first quarter, on their way to a 31-point first quarter. At the end of one quarter, the Nets trailed 31-23.

The Nets, still using their bench unit, turned the ball over for the ninth time just three minutes into the second quarter. Turnovers have come back to bite the Nets several times this season, and the Nets committed far too many early on.

Brooklyn, down 12, needed a spark. Brook Lopez promptly nailed a three, to cut the deficit to nine. Still, though, the Nets’ offense couldn’t keep pace with Washington in the first half. The Wizards got surprising production from Trey Burke in the first half, as he scored 20 points. Washington also got 15 points from John Wall, and 10 from Otto Porter Jr. Trevor Booker and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson both led the Nets with eight points in the first half. Burke’s 20 was ultimately the difference in the first half, as the Nets trailed 66-50 at halftime. Brooklyn shot 38 percent from the field in the first half, compared to Washington’s 53 percent.

The Nets were in quite a hole to start the third quarter, as Washington upped their field goal percentage to 59 percent early in the third. Despite missing Bradley Beal, the Wizards had no trouble scoring, while Brooklyn’s defense struggled immensely.

At the midway point of the third quarter, Brooklyn’s offense came alive. The Nets went on a 10-0 run to cut Washington’s lead to 11. The comeback was short lived, though, as the Nets simply couldn’t play consistent defense for stretches at a time.

Brooklyn actually outscored Washington in the third quarter, 27-25, but much of Washington’s offensive effort was uncontested by Brooklyn’s defense. As a result, the Wizards took a 91-77 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Nets had a chance for a comeback, as they cut Washington’s lead to 12 with nine minutes remaining. Once again, though, the Nets had no answers for Washington’s offense. Washington was able to push their lead to 21 with 4:42 left after Trey Burke hit a midrange jumper.

For the Nets, there was simply no way to recover from such a deficit. Brooklyn struggled all night long to get stops, as Washington put up 118 points, led by Trey Burke’s 27. Brooklyn lost 118-95 in the Nets’ final game of 2016

Takeaways

1. Lack of defense hurt the Nets chances

The Washington Wizards may not be the best team in the NBA, but they looked fantastic against the Nets defense on Friday night. The Wizards shot 56 percent from the field — and that’s without Bradley Beal — and six Wizards scored in double figures. John Wall and Marcin Gortat each poured in 19, while the aforementioned Burke went off for 27 points. The Wizards were able to essentially run their offense at will, driving consistently through the lane for dunks, or kicking the ball out to an open shooter. The Nets looked a step slow defensively for most of the night, and it ended up costing them any chance that they had of winning this game.

2. An alarming rate of turnovers

The Nets turned the ball over 21 times on Friday night. For a team that already struggles defensively, anything close to that amount of turnovers is bound to be a detriment. Brook Lopez, Sean Kilpatrick, and Spencer Dinwiddie all turned the ball over four times apiece, while Trevor Booker, Isaiah Whitehead, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Randy Foye all turned the ball over twice. It may not seem like much, but it adds up quickly. Interestingly, the Wizards weren’t much better in the turnover department, giving the ball away 19 times. But Washington’s offense outdid Brooklyn’s on Friday.

3. Caris LeVert played his best game to date

Caris LeVert played 24 minutes on Friday night, and made a big impact. He scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting, and showed off his athleticism on numerous occasions. The Nets are hoping, in time, LeVert develops into a key player for the franchise. On Friday, he showed what he can do offensively. LeVert has shown flashes on the defensive end in the past, but it was nice to get a glimpse of his offensive ability. He speed and athleticism were on full display, and if LeVert develops a consistent jump shot, he could become a terrific offensive weapon for the Nets.

Player of the Game:

Trevor Booker PF, Brooklyn Nets B+ Trevor Booker, returning to Washington, DC, to face the Wizards, played well for the most part. Booker did turn the ball over twice, but he did many things well offensively. Booker scored 16 points, on 6-of-11 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. Booker’s 16 points tied with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the team-high on Friday. Even if you missed the game, there are a few key elements — outside of the final score — that would suggest the Nets struggled. Brook Lopez did not lead the Nets in scoring, and no player on the Nets reached or surpassed the 20-point mark. Simply put, Brooklyn’s offense struggled, but Booker was one of the few bright spots.

Wildcard:

Caris LeVert SG, Brooklyn Nets B+ Caris LeVert played extremely well in his 24 minutes. As previously stated, he scored 12 points, on 4-of-5 shooting, and was flying around the court as he showed off his pure speed. LeVert had one assist, snagged three rebounds, and had two steals as well. In a game where both Isaiah Whitehead and Sean Kilpatrick were rather quiet, it was LeVert who stood out. The Nets may still want to be a bit careful with LeVert, and Kilpatrick is entrenched as the starter, but LeVert made a good impression on Friday.

Up your game, please…

Isaiah Whitehead PG, Brooklyn Nets C- Multiple Nets struggled on Friday, so multiple players could have fit here. But we’ll go with Whitehead. He scored six points, shooting just 2-of-8 from the field. He took four three pointers, the same amount as Bojan Bogdanovic, and one less than Brook Lopez. However, Whitehead made just one. Whitehead, like multiple other players, turned the ball over twice. The Nets don’t expect Whitehead to lead the team in scoring, at least not at this stage of his career. Still, though, he had a tough night offensively. Whitehead has been up-and-down to this point while filling in for Jeremy Lin, but ultimately Whitehead is gaining valuable experience, which is important.

With the loss, the Nets fall to 8-24 on the season. The Nets still have just one road win on the season, as their road record now sits at 1-16. Brooklyn will be off through the New Year’s Holiday, and the Nets will host the Utah Jazz on January 2.

