Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Pre-Game Report

The Brooklyn Nets will look to rebound against the San Antonio Spurs in Brooklyn on Monday.

The Nets nearly accomplished something they are yet to do this season: win two straight games. After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans by 29 points, the Nets were narrowly defeated by the Charlotte Hornets the following day.

With the worst record in the NBA, Brooklyn would normally have little to play for. But with their first round draft pick belonging to the Boston Celtics, the Nets would benefit from winning games, as it would only affect the Celtics.

Anyhow, the Spurs are coming to town riding a three-game win streak.

The Nets are 1-12 over their last 13 games. The Spurs, on the other hand, boast a 16-4 record over their past 20 games.

Brooklyn is the major underdog entering the contest. It would be nothing less than shocking if the Nets manage to pull off the upset.

Nets’ Keys To Victory

Keep Kawhi Leonard In Check

Leonard has been red-hot ever since his 30-point performance against the Nets back on December 10. The small forward is averaging 28.9 points per game this month. Not to mention, Leonard is also averaging 3.2 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game over the course of the season.

To make matters worse for the Nets, Leonard just so happens to be coming off one of the best performances of his career. His 41 points, six rebounds and five assists led the Spurs to a 118-115 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets should take note of one key statistic. In the Spurs’ three January losses, Leonard averaged 16 field goal attempts per game, compared to the 17.9 field goal attempts Leonard is averaging over the entire month.

Limiting the 2017 All-Star Game starter’s shot attempts will be key to a victory.

Take Care of the Basketball

This criticism can be applied to the Nets every night, as they are averaging 17 turnovers per game, second-worst in the NBA. Protect the basketball; head coach Kenny Atkinson needs to repeat this every time the Nets break the huddle.

Jeremy Lin leads the Nets with 2.7 turnovers per game, with Brook Lopez and Sean Kilpatrick trailing right behind, both recording 2.4 turnovers per game.

Take a look at the Spurs, a team that averages 13 turnovers per game, seventh in the NBA. The Nets must try to mimic the Spurs’ ball skills, and maybe, just maybe they will find a way to squeak out a win in this one.

Players To Watch

Nets: Brook Lopez (25 PPG over the past three games)

Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (coming off of a career-high 41-point outing)

Projected Starters

Nets:

Spurs:

Injuries

Nets:

OUT: Joe Harris (ankle), Jeremy Lin (hamstring)

Spurs:

The game will be broadcast at 7:30 PM EST on YES. Join the conversation by tweeting @NetsBlogFS.

