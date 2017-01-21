Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Takeaways and Grades

In the first half of a back-to-back, the Brooklyn Nets looked to snap their 11-game losing streak vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Brooklyn Nets entered Friday’s tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans at a disadvantage, as both Trevor Booker and Sean Kilpatrick were held out due to rest.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nothin’ But Nets team!

The short-handed Nets started slow as the Pelicans’ offense was firing on all cylinders. New Orleans shot 50 percent from the field in the first quarter, and it appeared at times that Brooklyn was in for a long night — as the Pelicans led by as much as eight points in the first quarter.

However, the Nets, led by Brook Lopez with eight points, shot 47.6 percent from the field in the first half. Brooklyn trailed 32-29 at the end of the first quarter, after the Pelicans hit a buzzer-beating floater after Brooklyn staged a comeback.

The Nets quickly tied the game at 32 in the second quarter, and then took a 35-34 lead thanks to a Randy Foye three-pointer. Foye and Lopez played well in the second quarter, as the Nets pushed their lead up to four, 42-38, after a forceful dunk by Lopez.

Brooklyn’s offense was on fire in the second quarter, as the Nets went on a 7-0 run early and took a 51-40 lead with 7:07 remaining in the half. The Nets’ offense is at its best when the ball is frequently moving, and Brooklyn was able to create a plethora of open shots in the first half. With 5:35 remaining in the half, the Nets took a 55-42 lead, which was their largest of the game to that point.

The Nets were in the midst of one of their best quarters of the season. Brooklyn scored 37 points in the second quarter to New Orleans’ 22. Caris LeVert, Randy Foye, Brook Lopez and Quincy Acy all played well in the first half.

The Nets shot 56.4 percent from the field, and 50 percent from beyond the arc in the first half, on the way to a 66-54 halftime lead over the Pelicans.

Brooklyn has been prone to third quarter collapses this season, but the Nets came out hot in the second half. The Nets scored the first seven points of the third quarter as part of a 10-2 run to push the lead up to 20.

The Nets were getting anything they wanted offensively for much of the night. A deep three-pointer from Spencer Dinwiddie that banked off the glass epitomized the Nets’ fortunes against New Orleans.

With 2:30 remaining in the third quarter, the Nets hit the 100 point mark after a Rondae Hollis-Jefferson layup. The Nets third quarter performance duplicated their second quarter performance, and then some. Brooklyn scored 43 points in the third quarter — their largest output in a single quarter since 2008 — to take a commanding 109-84 lead into the fourth quarter.

After building such a large lead, the Nets were able to turn to their bench for the remainder of the game. Still, though, the Nets managed to put up 34 points in the fourth quarter, finishing off an absolute blowout, 143-114.

The Nets were able to snap their 11-game losing streak, and grab their second road win of the season in dominating fashion.

Takeaways

1. The Nets were extremely efficient on offense

The Nets, as a team, shot nearly 58 percent from the field on Friday night. Brooklyn as a whole shot 57.8 percent. In the process, the Nets also shot exactly 50 percent from beyond the arc. In comparison, the Pelicans shot 41 percent from the field. This was one of Brooklyn’s best offensive performances of the season — and even more notable because the Nets were without both Trevor Booker and Sean Kilpatrick. A multitude of other players stepped up in their absence, and the result was a pristine offensive performance.

2. The bench excelled in extended minutes

It’s a given that, in a game such as this, both teams will empty their bench and give reserves an extended look. Every player on the Nets’ bench took their minutes and ran with them. Five of Brooklyn’s six players off the bench scored in double figures, led by Caris LeVert with 17 points. Luis Scola added 14 points, both Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Quincy Acy scored 12, and Randy Foye scored 11. The only player off the bench to fall short of double figures was Isaiah Whitehead, who scored seven points. Overall, the Nets’ bench scored 73 points, getting major contributions along the way.

3. The Nets snapped their 11-game losing streak

By beating New Orleans, the Nets put an end to their 11 game losing streak. In doing so, the Nets got their first win of 2017. Prior to Friday, Brooklyn’s last win came on December 26, when Randy Foye beat the Charlotte Hornets with a three-pointer at the buzzer. The win over the Pelicans was also notable because it’s the Nets’ second road win of the season. On November 12, the Nets beat the Suns in Phoenix for their only road win of the season entering Friday. After a dominant performance against the Pelicans, the Nets now have their second road win this season.

Player of the Game:

Brook Lopez C, Brooklyn Nets A In 24 minutes on the floor, Brook Lopez scored 23 points, on 8-of-15 shooting. He made one three-pointer, and made all six of his free throw attempts. Nearly as impressive as his scoring output was his rebounding total. Lopez pulled down eight rebounds, which is a solid number for him on most nights. Lopez is the Nets’ leader, and he played like it once again. This spot could have went to Bojan Bogdanovic, who also scored 23 points, and pulled down six rebounds. On a night in which the Nets played so well, multiple players are worthy of player of the game and wildcard.

Wildcard:

Caris LeVert SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets A- Caris LeVert played extremely well, and extremely efficiently on offense. LeVert played 25 minutes and made all six of his shots, including three three-pointers. LeVert dished out six assists, pulled down five rebounds, and had one steal and one block. His 17 points against the Pelicans trailed just Lopez and Bogdanovic. Speaking of Bogdanovic, he scored more than LeVert, but also took seven more shots than LeVert, and got to the free throw line seven more times. LeVert is clearly coming into his own as his opportunity increases. His ability is clear. His athleticism is readily apparent. LeVert has the ability to be a special player, and he played great against New Orleans

Up your game, please…

New Orleans Pelicans , F The New Orleans Pelicans did not play well against the Nets. It’s not unusual for teams to fall behind against the Nets this season, but at some point, most teams snap out of their struggles. The Pelicans were out of sync all game long. Even when New Orleans had open looks, many of them would not fall. Only five Pelicans scored in double figures, compared to eight Nets. New Orleans was carried by a hobbled Anthony Davis, who managed to score 22 points with nine rebounds despite dealing with a quad injury.

With the win, the Nets get their first win of 2017, and put an end to their losing streak. The Nets will have a quick turnaround, as this was the first half of a back to back. Brooklyn will travel to Charlotte on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on