Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Takeaways and Grades

In the fourth and final back-to-back of January, the Brooklyn Nets traveled from Cleveland to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.

Both the Brooklyn Nets and Timberwolves went on runs in the first quarter, as the Timberwolves sprinted out to a 19-5 lead. But Brook Lopez, fresh off the Cavaliers game in which he was held out for rest, scored the first 10 points for the Nets, as part of an 11-0 Brooklyn run.

The resilient Nets, led by Lopez with 10 and Justin Hamilton with six, battled back after an atrocious start. Shabazz Muhammad led the T’Wolves with eight first quarter points, including two three pointers. The Nets trailed 33-26 heading to the second quarter, after trailing by as many as 14 in the first quarter.

Hamilton opened the second quarter with a three pointer to bring the Nets within four points. Hamilton and Isaiah Whitehead both played well in the second quarter as the Nets chipped away at Minnesota’s lead. Brooklyn was down five, 43-38, when Zach LaVine hit a three to push Minnesota’s lead up to eight. After Spencer Dinwiddie split a pair of free throws, LaVine hit another three, as Minnesota’s lead escalated to 10.

The Nets trailed 63-55 at halftime, as Brooklyn closed the gap slightly. Lopez led the Nets with 10 points, while Hamilton added nine. Four Timberwolves scored in double figures in the first half, led by both Zach LaVine and Karl-Anthony Towns with 15 each.

Lopez quickly scored eight points in the third quarter to get the Nets within three points at 68-65. Lopez carried the Nets offensively, as he scored 20 or more points for the ninth time in his past 10 games.

However, Brooklyn’s defense could not contain the young, talented Timberwolves. Minnesota, led by Towns, distanced themselves in the third quarter. Brooklyn was outscored 29-23 in the third quarter, as Minnesota led 92-78 entering the fourth quarter.

For the 32nd consecutive road game, the Nets allowed 100 or more points to their opponent, as the Timberwolves broke the 100-point mark midway through the fourth quarter. Minnesota has a history of blowing leads this season, but there would be no such luck for the Nets.

After falling behind in the third quarter, the Nets could not recover. Brooklyn had no answer for Towns, who finished with 37 points and 13 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins put up 23 points, and Zach LaVine added 20 points as Minnesota rolled to a 129-109 victory.

Brook Lopez led the Nets with 25 points, but Brooklyn simply could not contain Minnesota’s offense. In their final back-to-back of January, the Nets fell to the Timberwolves after a loss to the Cavaliers.

Takeaways

1. The Nets’ defense did not execute well

To put it bluntly, the Nets played bad defense in Minnesota on Saturday night. The Timberwolves scored 30 or more points in each quarter except the third, when they scored 29 points. Minnesota’s high was the fourth quarter, when they wrapped up the win by putting up 37 points. Six Timberwolves, all five starters and Shabazz Muhammad off the bench, scored in double figures. Minnesota’s talented trio of Towns, Wiggins and LaVine combined for 80 points to put the Nets away. After the game, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson vowed to find players who are intent on playing defense up to his standards, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Atkinson and the Nets are clearly not happy with the defensive effort, and rightly so. If the Nets are going to win games, they must play better defense.

2. Minnesota out-rebounded the Nets

The Nets were out-rebounded by the Timberwolves by a total of 48-40. Brook Lopez and Justin Hamilton each led the Nets with seven rebounds. Trevor Booker pulled down five rebounds, and Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert each pulled down four. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 13 rebounds, while Gorgui Dieng grabbed 10. But perhaps the biggest discrepancy was Minnesota’s 12 offensive rebounds to Brooklyn’s five.

3. The Nets were cold from beyond the arc

As a team, the Nets made a total of seven three pointers against Minnesota. Lopez led the charge with three, while LeVert, Hamilton, Acy and Foye each made one apiece. To the Nets’ credit, sensing a cold night from beyond the arc, Brooklyn attempted just 21 three pointers, a far cry from their season average of 32.7 attempts per game. When the Nets make under 10 three pointers in a game, it will be tough for them to win.

Player of the Game:

Brook Lopez C, Brooklyn Nets A Brook Lopez had a terrific game, individually. He played 30 minutes, and scored a team-high 25 points on 10-15 shooting. As previously mentioned, he made a team-high three shots from beyond the arc, and also pulled down seven rebounds. Lopez played well enough offensively for the Nets to win, but the Nets’ defense simply didn’t play well enough. The Nets will take 25+ points and an above average rebounding output from Lopez any night, but unfortunately for Brooklyn, Lopez and company could not overcome the excellent offensive performance by Minnesota.

Wildcard:

Sean Kilpatrick SG, Brooklyn Nets B There were a few candidates for this slot. After Lopez, a few players had decent individual performances. We’ll go with Sean Kilpatrick here, who scored 14 points on 60 percent shooting. The rest of Kilpatrick’s stat sheet was a bit bare, as he recorded just one assist and one rebound. But considering Kilpatrick’s recent struggles, he played well. He may have cooled off compared to his level of performance earlier in the season, but Kilpatrick has demonstrated time and time again that he has the talent. His game does have its flaws, namely ball security and defense. But Kilpatrick can score, and when he gets on a roll he can score in bunches, as we’ve seen at times this season. Perhaps he can use the Minnesota game as a springboard moving forward to get his rhythm back.

Up your game, please…

Randy Foye SG, Brooklyn Nets C- Randy Foye, in the starting lineup once again, struggled against the Timberwolves. He played just 17 minutes, scoring just five points, with an assist and two rebounds. Foye also tied for the team-lead in turnovers, with three. The Nets have shuffled their backcourt recently, as Spencer Dinwiddie and Foye get more of a look, and Isaiah Whitehead and Sean Kilpatrick have come off the bench. Thus far, there have been varying levels of success. Dinwiddie, for example, scored 10 points, largely by taking advantage of his opportunities at the free throw line. Foye did not play well. Foye started slow against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the first half of this back-to-back, but heated up in the fourth quarter on Friday. On Saturday, Foye wasn’t able to find his shot, shooting 33 percent from the field.

After beating the Pelicans on January 20, the Nets have lost five straight games to fall to 9-38. Brooklyn will have Sunday off, and face the Heat in Miami on Monday night.

