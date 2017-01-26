Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Takeaways and Grades

The Brooklyn Nets continued their woes against the Miami Heat in a heartbreaking 109-106 loss. Brooklyn led for most of the way, but failed to sustain the momentum in the final quarter.

The two worst teams in the Eastern Conference faced each other in a Wednesday night showdown. While the Miami Heat do have the second-to-last record in the East, they had six more wins than the Brooklyn Nets coming into Wednesday.

For once, no Nets were being rested, though Jeremy Lin and Joe Harris were still out because of injuries. The Heat were missing a myriad of players due to injuries as well; Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, and Josh McRoberts were all out.

Led by Brook Lopez, Brooklyn got off to a fiery start. The 7-footer scored the Nets’ first 16 points and helped keep Brooklyn toe to toe with Miami. At the end of the first quarter, Brooklyn trailed 34-30. Lopez and Trevor Booker were the only two Nets starters to have scored at that point.

The tides began to shift in the second quarter, and the Nets saw themselves pulling away. Brooklyn went on a 12-0 run to take a 47-46 lead midway into the period. The Nets were powered by Lopez, who continued his hot streak and 10 more points in the period. Lopez finished the half with a team-high 26 points. Brooklyn was also aided by Bojan Bogdanovic‘s 12 points in the first half. At halftime, the Nets held a sizable 66-55 advantage.

The Nets built on this momentum to begin the second half, scoring the first six points in the third quarter to take a 17-point lead. The closest the Heat got in the third was 10 after the Nets went scoreless for nearly four minutes. However, the Nets quickly answered back, with Quincy Acy providing immediate offense off the bench in the last three minutes. It almost smelled of victory for Brooklyn as they entered the fourth quarter with an 89-71 lead.

Miami fought back in the final period by again cutting the deficit to 10, and the Nets did not score for the first two-and-a-half minutes. Led by Dion Waiters and Okaro White, the Heat went on to tie the game at 99 with 2:16 left, forcing the game to come down to the wire.

A pair of Caris LeVert free throws put the Nets back up by one, 101-99, but a three by White that followed put the Heat back on top. On Brooklyn’s next possession, Spencer Dinwiddie missed a three, and the rebound was controlled by White. Booker immediately fouled White, sending White to the line, where he knocked down two free throws and extended Miami’s lead to 104-101.

Booker went for an easy layup on the following Nets sequence, bringing the Nets back within one point. After a Heat timeout, the Nets chose not to foul, which resulted in Waiters sealing Miami’s victory with a three-pointer with just six seconds to go.

Considering their matchups this week, this was the most winnable game for the Nets this week, and they almost had it. Unfortunately, almost is never good enough, and Brooklyn has proven that time and time again this season.

Takeaways

1) Good defense and ball movement can actually lead to the Nets’ success

The Nets played extremely well for three quarters, and this was triggered by their efforts on the defensive end and their effective ball movement. This is rather surprising, considering the Nets are one of the three worst defensive teams in the NBA, and the lack of a consistent playmaker has resulted in lackluster ball movement at times.

Last night, the Nets limited the Heat to 71 points through three quarters and held a sizable 18-point lead heading into the final period. Brooklyn also actively moved the ball, which contributed to their hot shooting. However, when things got too out of hand in the fourth quarter, all their efforts became wasted, and they were not able to play at the same capacity as they had in the prior three quarters. If they were just able to play consistently for a full 48 minutes, the Nets just may have a few more wins than they do now.

2) The Nets went stone cold in the fourth quarter

When a player hits six three-pointers and has 26 points by halftime, it’s safe to say that the player’s team is heavily relying on that player in the game. The Nets aren’t the kind of team to keep Lopez on the floor for all 48 minutes for him to score 60 points, but it was clear that he had produced a majority of the Nets’ offense. Without Lopez, Brooklyn would not have been able to stay competitive in the first quarter since many of their starters began the game quiet. But when Lopez didn’t begin the fourth quarter on the court and the bench could not continue their solid contributions, the Nets went stone cold and simply couldn’t bounce back quickly enough.

3) Changes need to be made to the Nets’ lineup down the stretch

At many points this season, the players Coach Atkinson deployed, especially late in games, have been questionable. This was the case last night as well. With just under three minutes left, the Heat trimmed the Nets’ lead to three, 99-96. Following a Nets timeout, Brooklyn had Spencer Dinwiddie, Randy Foye, Caris LeVert, Trevor Booker, and Brook Lopez on the floor. Miami took a one-point lead with 58 seconds remaining. On the next possession, Dinwiddie missed a step-back three-pointer that would’ve put the Nets up by two. Later, the Heat sealed the deal on the after Dion Waiters canned a late-game three-pointer for the second consecutive game. But who knows how different the game could’ve played out had the Nets used a better setup on that possession?

Eventually, Atkinson will need to be held accountable for his late-game decisions, since they’ve been an issue throughout the season. This is a losing year for the Nets, but it’s still frustrating to see them lose games they could’ve won with the swing of a hand.

Player of the Game

Brook Lopez C, Brooklyn Nets B+ Although he cooled down in the second half, Brook Lopez is still, without a doubt, the Player of the Game. Lopez scored a game-high 33 points, shooting 11-of-23 from the field and knocking down seven three-pointers. The Nets’ offense depended on him last night. When he was taken out of the game, Brooklyn began to struggle, and when he was put back in, there was a noticeable difference in Brooklyn’s production.

Wildcard

Caris LeVert SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets B- The rookie continues to show why fans adore him and why the Nets have given him While he has yet to get a starting role, he is continuing to excel in such a short amount of time on the professional level. Caris LeVert finished with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and also dished out four assists. And who could overlook his crossover on former Net Wayne Ellington? LeVert was ruthless.

Up Your Game, Please

Randy Foye SG, Brooklyn Nets D For the second consecutive game, Kenny Atkinson decided to start Randy Foye at shooting guard, and on yet another night, Randy Foye failed to deliver. Foye scored just two points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field, missing all three of his three-point attempts. He has proven that he can thrive while playing extended minutes, scoring 11 points off the bench in two contests last week against the Hornets and the Pelicans, but the starting gig has just not worked out. Who knows how many more lineups Atkinson will shuffle this week, but Foye may return to being a reserve very soon.

The Nets are now 9-36 on the season and have lost three straight games. They’ll travel to Cleveland to take on the defending champion Cavaliers Friday night. Meanwhile, the Heat improve to 16-30 and have won five straight games. They face the Chicago Bulls on the road also on Friday night.

