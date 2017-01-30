Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Pre-Game Report

For the second time in five days, the Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Miami Heat.

The Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat met just five days ago, in a matchup that the Nets should have won. If not for a blown lead, the Nets could’ve escaped with their 10th win of the season.

Tonight, the Nets have a chance to avenge that loss, as Brooklyn travels to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat.

The Nets are coming off of their fourth and final back-to-back of January, in which they lost to both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

As for the Heat, they enter this game fresh off a 116-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. With that win, the Heat moved to 18-30 on the season.

There will definitely be a high level of familiarity among these two teams, considering they met less than a week ago. In Miami’s 109-106 victory over the Nets, Dion Waiters led the Heat with 24 points, while former Net Wayne Ellington scored 22 points off the bench.

Brook Lopez, thanks in large part to 21 points from beyond the arc, led the Nets with 33 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 17. It’s hard to ask for 33 points from Lopez, but if he can have close to that level of success against the Heat tonight, the Nets should come away with a victory — provided they do not blow an 18 point lead, of course.

Nets’ Keys to Victory

1) Take and make three pointers

If the Nets are able to shoot as well from three-point range as they did in their last meeting with the Heat, Brooklyn will be in good shape. However, the Nets are coming off of a performance against the Timberwolves in which they made just seven three’s as a team. In the last matchup vs. the Heat, Brook Lopez alone made seven three pointers, and the Nets made 13 overall. Whether the Nets are hot or cold from beyond the arc could go a long way in deciding this game.

2) The Nets must rebound better vs. Miami

Five days ago, the Nets were out-rebounded by the Heat by a total of 40-33. Trevor Booker led the Nets with six rebounds, while Spencer Dinwiddie, Bojan Bogdanovic and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had five. Goran Dragic, interestingly, led the Heat with nine rebounds, and Okaro White pulled down seven. Against Minnesota on Saturday, the Nets were out-rebounded 48-40. If the Nets want to avenge their loss to the Heat, Brooklyn needs to rebound better than they have as of late.

3) If there’s an 18-point lead, maintain it

The Nets should have beaten the Heat five days ago. Brooklyn blew what was once an 18-point lead, and ultimately lost by three points. All things considered, it was one of Brooklyn’s worst losses of the season. If the Nets are able to grab anything close to an 18-point lead, they cannot falter. Brooklyn allowed 38 points in the fourth quarter on January 25, while scoring just 17 in a full blown collapse. The Nets now have an opportunity to beat the Heat just a short time after an ugly loss.

Players to Watch

Nets: Brook Lopez (25 points, 7 rebounds last game. 33 points in last game vs. Heat)

Heat: Goran Dragic (23 points last game vs. the Pistons. 17 points, 9 assists, 9 rebounds last game vs. Nets)

Projected Starters

Nets:

Heat:

PG: Goran Dragic

SG: Dion Waiters

SF: Rodney McGruder

PF: Luke Babbitt

C: Hassan Whiteside

Injuries

Nets:

Heat:

OUT: Josh Richardson (foot)

QUESTIONABLE: Tyler Johnson (shoulder)

The game will be broadcast on YES Network at 7:30 PM EST. Join the conversation by tweeting @NetsBlogFS.

