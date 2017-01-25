Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Pre-Game Report

The Brooklyn Nets host the Miami Heat at the Barclays Center as they continue their brief home stand.

This week is looking rather bleak for the Brooklyn Nets, as they’ve already faced one talented NBA team and were blown out. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, have excelled against some of the NBA’s premier teams.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nothin’ But Nets team!

The Nets have lost 13 of their last 14 games and are coming off a frustrating blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs. They still have yet to win two consecutive games this season and have just one more win since the new year began.

Meanwhile, the Heat have won four consecutive games, two coming against top-tier NBA teams, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors. Both contests were close, with the Heat winning by just single digits.

Their 109-103 victory over Houston came last Tuesday, while their most recent win was against the Warriors. On Monday, Miami and Golden State battled in a tight contest, and the Heat came out on top thanks to a game-winning trey by Dion Waiters.

With Miami feeding off this stunning triumph, it won’t be easy for Brooklyn to But it’s certainly a more winnable game than the one this coming Friday, when the Nets take on the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this season, which is also the first half of a back-to-back.

Unless the Nets want another winless week, this is the game to go for.

Nets’ Keys to Victory

Ball movement

While the Nets have shown flashes of improvement in ball movement since their point guard issues first arose, this was not the case Monday night against the Spurs. Brooklyn finished with just 14 assists on the night, with Randy Foye as their leading assist man (4). Spencer Dinwiddie, who started in that game, dished out just two dimes, and Isaiah Whitehead contributed three assists off the bench. Brooklyn will need to turn the tide tonight and make plays that lead to buckets.

Limit turnovers

Turnovers were another issue on Monday, as the Nets committed double the amount of turnovers as the Spurs. The most frustrating ones were Brook Lopez‘s five-second and three-second violations, and Lopez turned the ball over the most in that contest, with four turnovers. Sean Kilpatrick has also been a troublemaker in ball handling, committing three turnovers against the Spurs and in the previous contest against the Hornets, tossing the ball out of bounds on a key possession in the final minute with the Nets down by six. Regardless of the circumstance — down the stretch or in the first quarter — the Nets’ turnovers have set the tone to their frustrations, and they must be drastically reduced.

Play defense

The Heat aren’t the best offensive team, second-to-last in the NBA in points per game (98.9) and third-to-last in offensive rating (101.2). However, the Nets allow the most points per game in the league (114.8) and could very well let the game get out of hand quickly by not playing defense. Defense is still a concept the Nets have to grasp as a unit, especially when their opponent is out in transition and on the interior, so Brooklyn will have to keep a watchful eye to not let Miami attack the rim or get easy layups.

Players to Watch

Nets: Isaiah Whitehead (19 points, 3 assists in last game)

Heat: Dion Waiters (33 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists in last game)

Projected Starters

Nets:

PG: Spencer Dinwiddie

SG: Sean Kilpatrick

SF: Bojan Bogdanovic

PF: Trevor Booker

C: Brook Lopez

The Nets replaced Sean Kilpatrick in the starting lineup with Randy Foye Monday night against the Spurs, but Foye did not play well, finishing the game with just one point. This makes the case for Kilpatrick to return to the lineup as the starting shooting guard while Joe Harris is out. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has yet to return to the starting lineup as well, so as long as he remains a reserve, Bojan Bogdanovic will continue to be used as the starting small forward.

Heat:

Injuries

Nets:

OUT: Jeremy Lin (hamstring)

Questionable: Joe Harris (ankle)

Heat:

The game will be broadcast on YES Network at 7:30 PM EST. Join the conversation by tweeting @NetsBlogFS.

This article originally appeared on