Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Takeaways and Player Grades

The Brooklyn Nets traveled to Indiana to face the Pacers for the third time this season. Despite a late fourth quarter surge, the Nets continued their struggles on the road, losing 121-109.

The Brooklyn Nets faced the Indiana Pacers on the first game of a back-to-back Thursday night. They trailed for most of the game and were unable to dig themselves out of the hole they put themselves in.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nothin’ But Nets team!

DON’T MISS OUT! Be the first to get Nets content by following us on Twitter and liking us on Facebook.

Brooklyn was shorthanded again, still without Jeremy Lin, who missed his fourth straight game with a left hamstring injury. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) was also out.

Early in the game, the Pacers scored nine unanswered points to take a 9-2 lead. They led for the rest of the first quarter by as much as 13. The Nets made a couple of runs in the period, including a 13-7 run to end the first. After one quarter, Brooklyn had trimmed Indiana’s lead to seven, 34-27.

The Nets began waking up in the second quarter, taking their first lead of the game, 48-46, since leading at 2-0. This push was led by Brooklyn’s three-point shooting, as the team knocked down four treys in the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the period.

However, the Nets’ 48-46 lead was their only lead in the entire second quarter, as both teams exchanged baskets, and Indiana ended the half on an 8-1 run. The Pacers extended their lead back to seven, 59-52, at halftime.

The second half was where the Pacers continued to pull away, and for the most part, they didn’t look back. Indiana continued their run to begin the third quarter, scoring the first five points of the period. By then, they led by double digits, 64-52. Brooklyn had no answer, and the Pacers went up by as much as 22 in the third. The Pacers led 97-84 entering the final period.

Similar to their first matchup against the Pacers in their home opener, the Nets started making a comeback in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn went on a 12-2 run to cut Indiana’s lead to 107-96, forcing the Pacers to take a timeout. Two minutes later, the Pacers found themselves only leading by single digits, 111-103, with 5:11 remaining.

That was as close as Brooklyn would get though, as Indiana scored the next eight points, continuing to build on their lead and giving the Nets no chance to counter.

Takeaways

1) The lack of defense was an absolutely frustrating sight

Defense has been an issue for the Nets all season long, but last night, it looked like the team was barely trying on the court. No hands flared up at all to contest the Pacers’ shots, and it looked like Brooklyn could already see the loss coming even early on in the game with their lack of efforts on the defensive end. Giving up 121 points in a game already says enough about the team’s defense, but this is far more than their average of 114 allowed opponent points (which is first in the NBA). We’re already 34 games into the season, but the team is far from finding a solution to this issue, as evident last night, and on most nights.

2) The Nets were killed in the paint yet again

The lack of interior defense in particular killed the Nets down low and allowed Indiana to get easy buckets close to the basket. The Pacers scored a whopping 52 points in the paint, while the Nets only got 30. Additionally, considering some of the wacky lineups Brooklyn had out there last night, such as a frontcourt of Luis Scola and Justin Hamilton, it’s no wonder Indiana scored so easily in the paint. However, that by no means excuses this drastic difference in this team statistic.

3) Rebounding and three-point shooting kept the Nets in the game, but only briefly

Surprisingly, even in this lopsided loss, the Nets were right on the Pacers’ heels for rebounding. Brooklyn actually out-rebounded Indiana by one, 45 to 44. This, on top of three-point shooting, was what kept them in the game in the first half. The Nets converted on eight shots from long distance in the first half, making up nearly half of their first half points. Unfortunately, Brooklyn got themselves in an even deeper hole after the second quarter, and rebounding and three-point shooting (they didn’t make nearly as many shots from long range in the second half) could not save them.

Player of the Game

Trevor Booker PF, Brooklyn Nets B When Trevor Booker is one of your leading scorers in the game, you shouldn’t be too surprised that the Nets lost. However, this is good on Booker’s part, as he just continued being Mr. Brooklyn Grit last night. Booker scored 16 points, shooting 7-of-11 from the field. He accompanied this with six rebounds.

Wildcard

Justin Hamilton PF/C, Brooklyn Nets B- It’s about time Justin Hamilton returns to his beginning-of-the-season self. Hamilton finally appeared to turn a corner last night, tying with Booker as the team’s leading scorer. The 26-year-old center posted 16 points and an impressive eight rebounds in 22 minutes of action while shooting 6-of-9 from the field.

Up Your Game, Please

Bojan Bogdanovic SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets F I don’t know what we’re going to do with Bojan Bogdanovic. While he didn’t get much playing time last night (just 12 minutes), his shooting didn’t exactly justify why he should get many more minutes. Bogdanovic shot just 1-of-7 from the field and finished the game with three points. The Croatian has struggled as of late, and the Nets need him to get back into his best form as soon as possible.

The Nets return to Brooklyn to face the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight on the second game of their back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Pacers take on the Knicks Saturday night in Indiana.

—

Like this content? Follow the writer to get her latest updates.

Get ahead of the game by adding the FanSided app and selecting Nothin’ But Nets and be alerted the second our articles are posted. Visit the app store or link here.

This article originally appeared on