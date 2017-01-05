Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Pre-Game Report

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in the midst of yet another losing streak. Coming up next is the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. Brooklyn is 1-1 against the Pacers this season.

The Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers will face-off in round three of the season series. The series is tied at one win apiece at this point in the season. Brooklyn beat the Pacers 103-94 at the beginning of the season. The Pacers got revenge, though, beating the Nets 118-97 only a few weeks ago.

The Pacers were expected to be a sneaky good playoff team this season with Paul George and Thaddeus Young. So far this season, Indiana sits at .500 with an 18-18 record. The Pacers come into this game on a three-game winning streak.

Brooklyn will have a tough time against the Pacers. The last time these teams met, it was a blowout. Indiana had the lead by 30 or more at certain points and Brooklyn really never stood a chance.

In the first game between the teams early in the season, Brooklyn was clearly the better team. Jeremy Lin was in the lineup at the time which definitely changes things, but Brooklyn has not done too terribly without Lin considering the circumstances.

This game should be competitive between these two teams. Indiana is always harder to beat at home which shows in their 13-5 home record.

Keys to Victory:

1. Stop Paul George

Everyone here and around the NBA knows what Paul George is capable of. For instance, the Pacers last game against the Pistons, George scored 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting. George also added in six rebounds, two assists, and two blocked shots. He can do everything.

If Brooklyn stands a chance, they need to let anyone but George beat them. Jeff Teague and Thaddeus Young can both produce, but make them beat you, not George. If George struggles offensively, Brooklyn will stand a chance if they can rebound the shots he will inevitably attempt.

2. Let Sean Kilpatrick catch fire

Sean Kilpatrick only shot the ball seven times against Utah and his point production showed. Kilpatrick is a shooter. He may not always make the shots, but he will make enough if he shoots it enough.

Brook Lopez is going to get what is his no matter what. Let Brooklyn’s other weapon in Kilpatrick show what he can do and feed him the ball. Let him take shots and let him drive the ball. The Nets need Kilpatrick at his best to come away with wins nowadays.

3. Rebound the basketball.

Brooklyn has struggled on the glass so far this season. It really does not help when your seven footer struggles to get five rebounds a game. This game will feature two players that are pretty similar in their stat production.

Thaddeus Young and Trevor Booker are big men that do not score often, but they are capable of it. Booker scored 17 points last game and Nets fans know Young can put up 20 on almost any night if he is feeling it. Despite scoring, these two players hit the glass hard. Thaddeus Young was a double-double machine with Brooklyn last season and Booker has shown he can get double-doubles with relative ease as well.

If Brooklyn wants to win, Booker will need to beat Young on the glass and Lopez will need to actually use his height to grab some boards.

Players to Watch

Nets: The player to watch tonight should be Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogie has been up and down as of late. He’ll score zero points in a start and then 26 the next game coming off of the bench. You never know what to get. But if he is on, he is great and that could make a difference.

Pacers: Jeff Teague. Teague was the slam-dunk acquisition in the off-season that allowed the Pacers to let George Hill go off to Utah. Teague has not quite produced the way he was expected to so far, but that does not mean he won’t get to that point.

Starting Lineups:

Brooklyn: Isaiah Whitehead, Sean Kilpatrick, Bojan Bogdanovic, Trevor Booker, Brook Lopez

Indiana: Jeff Teague, Glenn Robinson III, Paul George, Thaddeus Young, Myles Turner

Injuries:

Brooklyn: Jeremy Lin, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Indiana: Rodney Stuckey

Key Matchup:

The key matchup will be Trevor Booker vs. Thaddeus Young. These two big men can really crash the glass, play defense, and even score points. Which one will win the battle of filling up the stat sheet? Maybe they both do. Either way, it should be fun to watch.

The game will be broadcast on YES Network at 7:00PM EST. Join the conversation by tweeting @NetsBlogFS.

