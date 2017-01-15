Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets Pre-Game Report

The still-winless in 2017 Brooklyn Nets go back home Sunday afternoon to take on MVP candidate James Harden and the Houston Rockets. Will this be a game the Nets can come away with?

The Brooklyn Nets dropped their ninth game in a row when they lost to the Toronto Raptors Friday night. Brooklyn was hanging tough with Toronto until the fourth quarter collapse. The Nets will need to do everything they can do avoid any quarter meltdowns against the 31-11 Rockets.

James Harden is in the top two for NBA MVP considerations as he is having a monster year. Harden is averaging 28.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game. Harden has become a triple-double machine this year and he will look to expose the weak Nets defense for what it is.

Jeremy Lin has been sorely missed this season as Brooklyn has only won five games in about seven-eight weeks without him. His return is still a mystery, but Brooklyn needs him as soon as possible. Do not rush back, but please, hurry back.

This game will be very tough for the Nets and it very easily may be a blowout the entire way through. The Brooklyn Grit has been something to see this year, but a little bit of grit may not get them through this game with Harden playing like he is.

Keys to Victory:

1. Feed Brook Lopez the ball

Brook Lopez has been great for Brooklyn this year offensively, as he is averaging 20.1 points per game thus far. Brooklyn has really only won when Lopez has big games on offense. The Rockets do not have the greatest front court in basketball and Brooklyn should take advantage of that. Feed Lopez the ball down low. Let him maneuver in tough shots and let him draw fouls.

2. Play James Harden tight

James Harden, as mentioned, is a true MVP candidate. The Rockets are largely where they are this season due to Harden’s play. If Brooklyn stands a chance, they need to contain Harden as best they can. Play him tight and force him into bad shots. The more bad shots he takes, the less likely he is of having a monster game.

3. Eliminate the three-point shot

The Rockets, Like the Nets, are in the top five in three-pointers attempted this season. Unlike the Nets, the Rockets make their shots. Trevor Ariza and James Harden can light it up from range and Brooklyn will need to do all they could to contest said shots. Any team would rather the opposition shoot the ball from further out, but the Rockets make their shots form far out. Play them close — but not so close they slash to Brook Lopez –but close enough to contest their shot and make them uncomfortable.

Players to Watch

Brooklyn:

Sean Kilpatrick should be watched in this one. Going up against one of the better teams in the league, Kilpatrick’s offensive output will be much needed. If Kilpatrick comes out with a dud, the game will be that much tougher for Brooklyn. Watch for Kilpatrick to get the ball on offense and shoot his usual shots. If he makes them, this could be a good night for Brooklyn, much like the Clippers game was.

Houston:

James Harden, obviously. Harden is a great player to watch as he really can do it all. All eyes should be on the MVP candidate when he comes to town; he will be putting on a show.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Brooklyn:

Houston:

PG: Patrick Beverley

SG: James Harden

SF: Trevor Ariza

PF: Ryan Anderson

C: Montrezl Harrell

Injuries:

Brooklyn:

Jeremy Lin (hamstring), Isaiah Whitehead (knee)

Houston:

Clint Capela, Sam Dekker

Key Matchup:

Tonight’s key matchup is the Nets point guards vs. James Harden. Isaiah Whitehead missed the Toronto game due to injury and is still listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Jeremy Lin is out still, too. That leaves the Nets with Spencer Dinwiddie vs. James Harden. Can Dinwiddie contain Harden enough, especially at the start of the game, to keep momentum with Brooklyn? Can the Nets point guards, whomever it may be, play alongside James Harden and not have him embarrass them with his incredible basketball skills?

The game will be broadcast on YES Network at 6 PM EST. Join the conversation on Twitter by tweeting @NetsBlogFS.

