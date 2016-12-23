Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors Takeaways and Player Grades

The Brooklyn Nets lost a sizable first half lead to fall 117-101 to the Golden State Warriors. The third quarter woes struck Brooklyn hard yet again tonight.

The Brooklyn Nets were up 65-49 at the half against the Golden State Warriors. Brooklyn held the Warriors to a mere 16 points in the second quarter thanks to stellar defense and well-run offense. In the third quarter, Brooklyn got outscored 39-19 to acquire a four point deficit going into the fourth quarter.

Brook Lopez had 21 points in the first half alone and ended up finishing with 28 to lead all scorers in the game. Kevin Durant led the Warriors with a solid 26 points of his own. No one Brooklyn scored more than 14 points outside of Lopez. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson helped Durant out with 23 points.

Brooklyn ended up shooting 35 threes tonight compared to the Warriors 37. Brooklyn made 13 of them while the Warriors made 12. That was an important part of the game which the Nets held the advantage. Unfortunately, the fast break is what hurt the Nets. The Warriors scored 28 on the run compared to Brooklyn’s 18. It does not help when Brooklyn turns the ball over as much as they did in the third quarter.

As a team, Brooklyn shot 44 percent from the field. Golden State was barely ahead of that at 45 percent on the night. Brooklyn just came out flat as can be after halftime, allowing the Warriors to come back and tie the game halfway through the third quarter. The Nets kept it close throughout the quarter but lost it all in the fourth for the blowout loss.

Takeaways:

1. Jeremy Lin can contribute even on off nights

Jeremy Lin only scored 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Lin, though, was really close to a triple-double. Lin added in 11 assists and eight rebounds on the night. On top of that, Lin blocked two shots. Lin had some offensive troubles, which he seemingly knew about. He would lead the fast break and always find the right man at the right time. Lin was pushing the floor off of missed shots; he was in control of the floor.

Even when Lin’s shot is not falling, he will find ways to lead this team and keep the points coming. When Brooklyn was playing really well in the first half, Lin had seven assists. If Lin can play like he did in the first half all night every night, Brooklyn will be in good shape. Add in a better shooting night and Lin is straight up dangerous. But, as of now, as he is coming back from injury, consistency will be an issue. He will figure it out and continue to be a leader for this team.

2. Something needs to change at halftime

The third quarter woes are no joke. After practically shutting out the best team in the NBA in the second quarter, they gave up 39 after halftime. This is not by any stretch of the imagination the only time this has happened. The third quarter has been killing the Nets for years now.

Coach Atkinson needs to make some sort of adjustment to his halftime routine. Especially in games they lead at half, Brooklyn comes out flat and sloppy and unmotivated. The team really needs to find a better way to get amped up for the second half of games.

3. Keep using Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez had 23 of his 28 points in the first half. Lopez’s lack of productivity could be looked at as a huge reason why they lost and lost so largely. If Lopez is having the night he was having in the first half, let him keep shooting and getting the ball.

Lopez is a great offensive center and Brooklyn needs to get him the ball as often as possible. Jeremy Lin was doing an excellent job of finding Lopez in the first half, but it all seemed to disappear in the second half. Brooklyn needs to work on getting their scorer the ball more often and more consistently, especially when he is having a big night.

Player Grades:

Player of the Game:

Jeremy Lin PG, Brookyn Nets A Jeremy Lin had an off night shooting the ball going 4-of-12 on the night. Despite the lack of scoring, Lin had 11 assists, eight rebounds, and two blocks. He was in control of the floor and ran the floor magnificently. This was Lin’s first start since returning from his injuries. The shooting may take some time, but Lin knew he was struggling and found other ways to contribute. Brooklyn should be happy with what Lin did tonight despite not shooting well.

Wildcard:

Joe Harris SG, Brooklyn Nets B+ Joe Harris scored nine points tonight on 3-of-4 shooting. All three of his baskets were from long range. One of them came in the third quarter after a Warriors run. The basket brought the game back to the Nets temporarily. The shot gave Brooklyn some momentum, but, unfortunately, they could not capitalize. Harris also added in three rebounds on the night. Harris produced exactly how the Nets expect him to, and in an important moment nonetheless.

Up your game…please:

Justin Hamilton PF/C, Brooklyn Nets C- This was a hard one, but Hamilton got the short end of the stick. He recently returned from a bout with migraines, which makes it even harder. Hamilton, though, scored only two points on 1-of-3 shooting including 0-of-2 form long range. Hamilton is almost always good for some offensive output when he is on the floor but his shot really did not look good. One of his threes missed pretty badly to the right at a moment where Brooklyn could really use that three. Hamilton will get it back, it will just take a little bit of time.

The Brooklyn Nets now sit at 7-21 on the season and are officially in last place in the Eastern Conference with the loss against Philadelphia. The Nets face off with the defending champion Cavaliers Friday night. The Warriors improve to 26-4 and will head to Detroit to take on the Pistons Friday night.

