Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Takeaways and Player Grades

The Brooklyn Nets got through this Christmas week by not getting too embarrassed by the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, losing 119-99. Twenty points seems like a lot, but, for this game, it was actually quite encouraging.

The Brooklyn Nets got dismantled in Cleveland in a truly unpromising performance. Down by nearly 40 at times, Brooklyn looked lackluster and apathetic. It was only so close in the end because Brooklyn scored 42 points in the fourth quarter, compared to Cleveland’s 21. That alone says something about this game.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nothin’ But Nets team!

Leading all scorers on the night was none other than the king himself, LeBron James. James had 19 points, five rebounds, six assists, and three steals, and was a whopping +32 on the night. For Brooklyn, Brook Lopez led all scorers with 16 points. Lopez scored these points going 7-of-11 from the field, but had no free-throw attempts.

Both teams shot the ball pretty well last night, as Brooklyn shot 44.7 percent, and Cleveland shot 45.5 percent. The big difference, though, was field goal attempts. Cleveland had 99 attempts to the Nets’ 85. As a result, Cleveland made seven more field goals. Add that to the six-point differential from the free-throw line, and that is practically your ball game.

Brooklyn seemed completely disinterested and unmotivated as the game wore on. The deficit was getting larger, possessions were not going as planned, and the Cavs were just making everything. It really wasn’t until the reserves started to play more in the fourth that things started to get closer simply because the end of the bench is playing for something: future minutes.

Takeaways

1) The Nets have a lot to work on

Brooklyn was down by 40 points at times in this game. This is coming after a night when Brooklyn led the super team Warriors by 16 points at halftime. Trevor Booker did not play last night, which may have something to do with it, especially from the #BrooklynGrit end of the spectrum.

The lack of motivation at times in this game are troubling. The Nets proved in the fourth quarter that they can still play basketball, as the dominated the Cavs. Yes, they are garbage minutes, but it is still the NBA vs. NBA. Brooklyn cannot lose fight no matter how ugly it gets. They have proven they can fight back from large deficits and almost win, or even win.

The motivation factor had a pretty large role in last night’s loss because the numbers are not that dominating in favor of Cleveland. The field goal percentages were within a percent, no one on the Cavs scored more than 20 points, both teams made the same number of threes, the free-throws were relatively even, and even rebounds and points in the paint were not that unfavorable given Booker being out.

There is something about last night that said we can compete and we just need to keep on grinding, no matter how hard it gets.

2) Brook Lopez still needs the ball more

Brook Lopez only scored 16 points tonight. He did so, though, on 7-of-11 shooting and no free-throw attempts. It is clear that Lopez had his shot tonight by his field-goal percentage. Why not feed him the ball so he can keep shooting and scoring? Also, Lopez has been doing a good job of late getting to the free-throw line. The zero attempts on the night is a little confusing and discouraging. Lopez needs to get the ball down low and be aggressive with it to draw some fouls.

Regardless, Lopez had a great percentage on the night, and it is a shame Brooklyn could not feed him the ball more to give him more chances to score.

3) Give Chris McCullough more than seven minutes in games like this

Say what you will about Chris McCullough and his readiness to play in the NBA. When he is active off of a back-to-back and you are losing by 40 in the fourth quarter, play the man. He played seven minutes, but that is not nearly enough. Brisk should have gotten a little more than ten minutes of action between the last two quarters. Let him get some experience, let him develop. He is playing really well in the D-League. Let him get some real NBA time to help him keep getting better.

Player of the Game:

Brook Lopez PF/C, Brooklyn Nets B+ Brook Lopez was the leading scorer, yet again, for the Brooklyn Nets. He was also the only starter to shoot better than 50 percent from the field. Lopez went 7-of-11 on the night and scored 16 points. He had the hot hand and could not make full use of it, unfortunately. No A for Brook, though, as he did not attempt a free-throw and he only brought down three rebounds.

Wildcard:

Spencer Dinwiddie PG, Brooklyn Nets A Dinwiddie played decent minutes last night, totaling up 21 on the night. Dinwiddie also scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting as well as three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He is seeing some more minutes, with some even being valuable. It is fair to say that he is starting to get accustomed to this league. If Dinwiddie can continue to fulfill the backup point guard role well, Isaiah Whitehead may see more minutes at two guard than previously.

Up Your Game… Please:

Bojan Bogdanovic SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets F Bojan Bogdanovic really stunk up the joint last night. Bogie had a goose egg on 0-of-5 shooting. He only contributed two rebounds and an assist on the night. He really, really needs to not have games like this, or Brooklyn will be in severe trouble, as we saw last night with the forty-point deficit…

This loss drops the Brooklyn Nets to 7-22 on the season. Brooklyn has the Christmas weekend off and will resume action Monday night against the Hornets back home in Brooklyn. The Cavs, meanwhile, improve to 22-6 and will face off with their Finals foe from the past two seasons, the Golden State Warriors, on Christmas Day.

This article originally appeared on