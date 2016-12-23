Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Pre-Game Report

The Brooklyn Nets have been looking better with the return of Jeremy Lin, but there is still a long road ahead for the 2016-17 season. It will only get tougher with a game against the defending champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Nets are sure to make it interesting like usual.

The Nets have competed in almost every game they’ve played in this year, fighting until the final minutes of the game. Despite looming in the game until the end, they always manage to fall short and add another loss to their column, but they will be looking to turn that around.

Brooklyn now finds themselves in perhaps their toughest stretch of the entire season. The Nets have dropped games to both the Raptors and Warriors, and now must face the Cavaliers. Playing against the two teams who’ve played in the finals last season back to back doesn’t really bode well for Brooklyn.

This hasn’t exactly been the Nets month, as Brooklyn has won just two games in December. Their offense has continued to be a force, but with their defense still nonexistent, they are finding it difficult to win games.

The Cavaliers on the other hand have dominated as always. The Cavs are 8-3 and on a three game win streak. They are 21-6 and find themselves reigning on top of the Eastern Conference as usual. They are, in my mind, the best all around team in the league, so it’ll be difficult for the Nets to keep up.

Last season, the Cavaliers won the season series 3-1 against the Nets.

Nets’ Keys To Victory

There are too many things that the Nets need to execute perfectly to win this game, but here are just three of them.

Stop LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the most explosive players to ever step onto the court and the Nets need to find a way to stop him. He’s averaging 25.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 9 assists per game and if he puts up these numbers, the Nets won’t stand a chance. Unfortunately, defense has been one of their biggest problems, so it’s easier said than done.

Control The Pace

The Nets are still having issues keeping possession of the ball because of both turnovers and a lack of passing the ball. The Nets are tied for 22nd in the league in assists, so passing the ball has been a huge issue. If they can reduce the amount of turnovers and work on their passing game, then they might stand a chance in this game.

Defense

Until something changes, I will always put this on my list. The Nets are still the worst defense in the league and with a defense like that, they will never win games. I don’t know what exactly they need to do to fix this, but they need to do something. Anything.

Players To Watch For

Brooklyn Nets: Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez, while Lin is still recovering to be a full starter, is the only rock that this team can lean on. He has been there all season and we can only hope that he continues to be that solid player we can rely on when it matter most. He has averaged 20.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James

Like I mentioned before, LeBron James is one of the most explosive players to ever step on the court in NBA history. He has the potential to put up 60 points, but we also need to watch to see if the Nets stop him and keep his point total low. He is one of the most dynamic players in the league and he causes many problems for opposing teams.

Projected Starters

Nets:

Cavaliers

Key Matchups:

Brook Lopez vs. Tristan Thompson

Thompson might not put up the same numbers as Lopez does, but expect these two to go at it for the entire game. These are two talented centers and if Thompson can stop Lopez, then the Nets may be doomed in this game. I think that Lopez will come out on top of this battle though, making Thompson work all night.

Trevor Booker vs. LeBron James

Looking at this matchup, we can only hope that Trevor Booker can do his best to stop LeBron James. Obviously it won’t be an easy task, but the fate of this game is practically in the hands of whoever is guarding LeBron, which will likely be Booker. Booker needs to step up in a big way for the Nets to have any chance in this game. I think that LeBron will easily win this battle, but it’s more about how he wins it. I think he’ll put up over 20 points in this game.

Other notes:

The game will be broadcast on YES Network at 7:30 pm EST. Join the conversation by tweeting @NetsBlogFS.

This article originally appeared on