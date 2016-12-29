Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Takeaways and Player Grades

The Brooklyn Nets went in to Chicago to take on the Bulls without Jeremy Lin, who is out due to a hamstring injury.

The Brooklyn Nets, facing a tough task in Chicago without Jeremy Lin, got off to a fantastic start against the Bulls. Brooklyn started the game on a 9-0 run, forcing the Bulls to take a timeout.

Brook Lopez, facing his brother, Robin Lopez, was on fire from beyond the arc in the first quarter. Lopez made three shots from three-point range in the first six minutes of the game.

While the Nets opened the game on a 9-0 run, the Bulls went on a 14-5 extended run of their own to take the lead late in the first quarter. The Bulls were led by Jimmy Butler, with nine in the first quarter, while Brook Lopez led the Nets, and all scorers, with 11. Brooklyn lost momentum in the latter portion of the first quarter, and Chicago grabbed the lead, 23-20, at the end of the first quarter.

After a lackluster finish to the first quarter, the Nets regained composure in the second quarter. Randy Foye, fresh off his game winner against Charlotte, entered the game and scored seven points in the second quarter. Sean Kilpatrick also heated up in the second quarter, as he hit three three pointers and scored 11 points. Lopez also padded his point total, finishing the first half with 19.

Interestingly, the Nets were out-rebounded by a large margin in the first half, 35 to 20, but Brooklyn took a three point lead, 49-46, into the halftime break.

The Nets were effective offensively to start the third quarter. Led by Kilpatrick and Lopez, the Nets pushed their lead to seven with three minutes remaining in the quarter. Brooklyn, already without Jeremy Lin, got a bit of a scare when Rondae Hollis-Jefferson briefly went down grabbing his ankle and foot. Hollis-Jefferson was able to stay in the game, which was a good sign for a short-handed Brooklyn team.

The third quarter fared similarly to the first quarter. The Nets controlled the first half of the quarter, but the resilient Bulls were able to climb back into the game after the Nets had built a lead. Brooklyn took a slim two point lead, 78-76, into the fourth quarter.

After a massive dunk from Foye and a three-point play from Lopez, the Nets pushed their lead to six. At the midway point of the fourth quarter, the Nets led by five after a Bojan Bogdanovic three pointer. The Bulls proved that they closed quarters well on Wednesday night, so the Nets needed a big finish in order to close out the game.

The Nets led by seven with three minutes remaining, but Brooklyn had to keep up the pace offensively. Foye missed a pair of free throws as Chicago was able to cut Brooklyn’s lead to just two with 1:50 remaining.

After a Kilpatrick turnover, the Bulls tied the game at 97 with one minute left. Jimmy Butler then hit a midrange jumper to give the Bulls a two point lead with 27 seconds left. The Nets found themselves in yet another game that was going down to the wire.

Brook Lopez saved the day for the Nets when he ran iso and dunked the ball emphatically over his brother, Robin Lopez. The Nets needed a defensive stop in order to force overtime. Unfortunately, two days after winning thanks to a buzzer beater, the Nets lost due to a buzzer beater. Butler created just enough space against Bogdanovic, and knocked down a jumper as time expired. The Nets had no answer for Butler all night, as he went for 40 points, including the game winner.

Takeaways

1. Brook Lopez carried the Nets

It’s always a fun and intriguing story line when the Lopez brothers, Brook and Robin, face off. While Robin is a solid player, Brook undoubtedly won this matchup. Brook Lopez scored 33 points in 34 minutes, shooting 12-of-20 from the field. Nearly half of Lopez’s points came from beyond the arc, as he knocked down five three-pointers. He also made all four of his free throws. Without Lin, everyone has to do more, including Lopez. On Wednesday night, he certainly did his part, and then some.

2. The Nets could not stop Jimmy Butler

Yes, Jimmy Butler hit the game winner. That’s the play that will be remembered and shown on highlight reels. But it was far from the only play Butler made all night. Butler put up 40 points — albeit while shooting 29 times — but he also cashed in from the free throw line, making all 11 of his attempts. Speaking of free throws, the Bulls made an astonishing 28-of-29 from the free throw line, good for 96 percent from the charity stripe. Butler, despite briefly injuring his ankle, was still able to get anything he wanted on the floor, on his way to a great performance.

3. The Nets have yet to win back-to-back games this season

After a thrilling win over the Charlotte Hornets, the Nets had a great opportunity to win back-to-back games for the first time in the 2016-17 season against the Bulls. Brooklyn, for the most part, played well and had chances to win. The Nets held the lead in the final minutes of the game, but Chicago ultimately came out on top as the Nets were handed a crushing defeat. As we approach the new year, the Nets are still in search of back-to-back wins this season.

Player of the Game:

Brook Lopez C, Brooklyn Nets A+ Brook Lopez played extremely well. As previously stated, he made five three pointers, and 12 shots from the field overall. He also added four points from the free throw line. Lopez played in a team-high 34 minutes, which tied with Sean Kilpatrick. Lopez was a force offensively all night long. He got into a rhythm from beyond the arc early in the game, and then worked in his post moves as the game went along. Obviously, it’s a reach to ask Lopez to average at or around 30 points per game. But it’s clear that Lopez can carry the Nets when he has to. Unfortunately, it didn’t result in a win, but Lopez played a great game.

Wildcard:

Sean Kilpatrick SG, Brooklyn Nets A Sean Kilpatrick, much like Brook Lopez, came up big when the Nets needed him. Kilpatrick scored 18 clutch points, including four three pointers. He dished out six assists, and only turned the ball over twice. That last point is notable. Kilpatrick, at times, has struggled with turnovers this season. The Nets as a team turned the ball over 14 times on Wednesday. That may seem high, but the Nets were able to force more turnovers than they gave up, as the Bulls turned the ball over 18 times. As for Kilpatrick, he’s proven that he can absolutely carry his own weight when it comes to scoring, and he had another good performance on Wednesday night.

Up your game, please…

Justin Hamilton C, Brooklyn Nets C- Justin Hamilton has struggled for quite some time now. He had a bout with migraines, but is back in full now. However, Hamilton hasn’t produced lately. He scored just five points in 18 minutes, going 2-of-7 from the field. The problem with Hamilton is not necessarily his point total, but his shot attempts. He scored five points. By comparison, Isaiah Whitehead scored four points. But Whitehead shot the ball just four times. Hamilton, on the other hand, shot the ball five times from beyond the arc, and knocked down just one. He did pull down five rebounds, but the Nets need Hamilton to score more, or cut down his shot attempts while he’s on the floor.

With the loss, the Nets fall to 8-23 on the season. Brooklyn still has just one win on the road this season, and has yet to win back-to-back games this season. Brooklyn will have Thursday off before taking on the Wizards on Friday.

This article originally appeared on