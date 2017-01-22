Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Takeaways and Grades

The Brooklyn Nets, fresh off beating the New Orleans Pelicans to snap their 11-game losing streak, looked to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Basketball is a game of runs, and the opening minutes of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets consisted of a run for each team. Brooklyn opened the game by scoring the first four points, but Charlotte responded by going on a 16-0 run of their own.

The Nets finally made their second shot of the game with four minutes left in the quarter, as Sean Kilpatrick made a three-pointer. Brooklyn made just two of its first 14 shots.

Brooklyn shot an atrocious 25 percent from the field in the first quarter, scoring just 14 points in the process. Thanks to a large run, the Hornets led 28-14 after 12 minutes.

The Nets’ offense, aided by three-pointers, awoke in the second quarter. Brooklyn went on an 11-4 run to begin the second quarter, to cut Charlotte’s lead to seven. But Frank Kaminsky found a rhythm, making four of his first five shots for 10 points, as Charlotte’s lead quickly ballooned to 12.

Methodically, the Nets’ offense tried to climb back into the game. Brooklyn played much better in the second quarter, to the tune of 32 points, but Charlotte matched Brooklyn’s total with 32 of their own. The Nets were led by Brook Lopez with 11 and Bojan Bogdanovic with eight, but after digging such a deep hole in the first quarter, Brooklyn was facing an uphill battle.

The Nets trailed 60-46 at halftime.

Brooklyn went on an 8-0 run to start the second half, including a three from Bogdanovic, to cut Charlotte’s lead to 10. Brook Lopez then drained a floater to put Brooklyn within eight. Lopez and Kilpatrick were on a roll to start the third quarter, as part of a 15-4 extended run.

Down 73-69, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson converted on a tough layup to cut Charlotte’s lead to two. While the Nets came close on multiple occasions, they struggled to overtake the Hornets throughout the third quarter. Quincy Acy hit a three-pointer in the final minute to put the Nets within one, 79-78. Randy Foye then hit another three to give the Nets an 81-79 lead. Two Kemba Walker free throws tied the game at 81 heading to the fourth quarter, but to the Nets’ credit, they climbed all the way back after facing a large deficit.

The Nets looked determined to secure their second straight road win, but the Hornets would not fold. Midway through the final quarter, the Nets held a slim 96-95 lead.

With 3:21 remaining, Nicolas Batum threw up a miraculous three-point attempt and was fouled. The shot rattled in off the rim, and Batum converted the four-point play. On Charlotte’s next possession, Batum then hit another three, scoring seven straight points for the Hornets. Batum’s 7-0 run gave Charlotte a 104-98 lead with 2:30 remaining.

After a Kemba Walker three put Charlotte up nine, Brook Lopez banked a three off the glass to give the Nets a glimmer of hope. Unfortunately, the Nets would run out of time, as the Hornets escaped with a 112-105 victory.

Takeaways

1. A game of free throws

The Nets made three more three-pointers than Charlotte, 17-14. Overall, and the Nets made just one less field goal than the Hornets, 38 to Charlotte’s 39. But the difference came at the free throw line. The Hornets made 20 of 22 attempts at the free throw line, whereas Brooklyn made 12 of 15. The Hornets outscored the Nets by eight points at the free throw line, and won the game by seven points. Brooklyn nearly completed a great comeback, but in the end the Nets just fell short.

2. The Hornets beat the Nets on the glass

Brooklyn was out-rebounded by the Hornets 47-40. Trevor Booker, as usual, led the Nets by pulling down nine rebounds. However, no other Nets player had more than five rebounds. Brook Lopez and Spencer Dinwiddie each grabbed five, and three players, Kilpatrick, Hollis-Jefferson, and Acy hauled in four. For the Hornets, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds, and Cody Zeller and Nicolas Batum each grabbed nine.

3. The costly first quarter

The Nets did not play well in the first quarter. Quite simply, it made the remainder of the game more challenging than it needed to be. This could have been a winnable game for the Nets, but Charlotte held the lead for much of the game after Brooklyn’s poor offensive play in the first quarter created a 14-point deficit. The Nets bounced back well in both the second and third quarters, but could not complete the comeback in the fourth quarter. More often than not this season, when the Nets struggle, it’s typically in the third quarter. But by falling behind in the first quarter, the Nets were forced to play from behind for much of Saturday’s game.

Player of the Game:

Brook Lopez C, Brooklyn Nets A Brook Lopez played a team-high 31 minutes, and led the Nets with 24 points on 10-21 shooting. Lopez was one of three Nets to attempt seven three-pointers — along with Sean Kilpatrick and Randy Foye — and interestingly all three shot 3-7 from beyond the arc. Lopez pulled down five rebounds, and also dished out four assists. Lopez, per usual, led the Nets in scoring, but unfortunately for the Nets his game-high 24 points were not enough to complete the comeback.

Wildcard:

Quincy Acy SF, Brooklyn Nets B Quincy Acy, on his second 10-day contract with the Nets, played 17 minutes on Saturday night. He scored 14 points on a very efficient 5-7 shooting, and three of his makes came from beyond the arc. The Nets are giving Acy an extended look during his second 10-day contract, and he has played well in increased minutes. It remains to be seen if the Nets will hold onto Acy for the remainder of the season, but he hustles, he can rebound the ball, and he has shown he can even knock down a few three-pointers.

Up your game, please…

Spencer Dinwiddie PG, Brooklyn Nets C- Spencer Dinwiddie got the start at point guard over Isaiah Whitehead, who came off the bench. Unfortunately for the Nets, neither played particularly well. Dinwiddie played 23 minutes, and shot 0-4 from the floor. Dinwiddie did not score against the Hornets. He did dish out two assists, and grab five rebounds, but other than that, he had a quiet game. Whitehead, off the bench, also played 23 minutes and scored just three points. Neither of the point guards had much success against the Hornets, but of the two, Whitehead did a bit more offensively. Dinwiddie is a player the Nets are fond of, and he’ll continue to get a chance in Brooklyn, but he struggled against Charlotte.

With the loss to Charlotte, the Nets are still searching for back-to-back wins on the season. Brooklyn drops to 9-34, and the schedule will not get any easier. The Nets host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, at 7:30 PM EST.

