Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Pre-Game Report

The Brooklyn Nets have lost five games in a row to drop to 7-22 on the season. Coming up next is the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have already beaten the Nets this season, 99-95.

The Brooklyn Nets look to snap a five-game losing streak and bounce back from a lackluster performance against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers. This will not be an easy one, but it is doable based on the first matchup.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nothin’ But Nets team!

Before the defending champions, Brooklyn had to face-off with the division leader Toronto Raptors in Canada and then against the Finals opponent the past two seasons, the Golden State Warriors. It was not pretty at times, and a rebound game is essential.

When these two teams first met, Jeremy Lin had just gone down with his hamstring injury. Brooklyn was shocked and confused, and they started Sean Kilpatrick at the point. The Nets not only has their star point guard back for this game, but they know how to use their players much more wisely than they did at the beginning of the season.

Brooklyn looks to snap the Hornets’ current winning streak, which stands at three games. Previous to this winning streak, Charlotte had undergone a four-game losing streak. This team is beatable, without a doubt, there are just some keys to doing so.

Nets’ Keys to Victory

1. Contain Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker had a huge game the last time these two teams faced off with one another. Walker scored 30 points to go along with seven rebounds. He had a huge impact on that game, especially with Lin being out. Now, with Lin in the lineup, Brooklyn needs to do a much better job of making sure Walker is uncomfortable and remains uncomfortable all night long.

Lin will have his hands full, but he will be up for the challenge with his former teammate. One best believe that Lin will want to win this matchup, too. Lin will win if he and the team can contain Walker and not let him catch fire.

2. Feed Brook Lopez the ball

Brook Lopez has had a pretty hot hand. Even when only scoring 16 points against the Cavs, he shot 7-of-11 from the field. If Lopez is hitting shots early, keep feeding him the ball. If he has a matchup down low, feed him the ball. Get him the ball and let him score, shoot, and draw fouls as much as he possibly could.

3. Be aggressive

On the note of feeding the ball to Lopez, draw fouls. Lopez did not attempt a free-throw against Cleveland, and that will need to change. Trevor Booker will be back, and he is the biggest fighter on this team at times, which will hopefully bring back the fight we as fans know and love about this team.

Brooklyn needs to draw fouls, be aggressive, and show and give fight. Games may get ugly at times, but Brooklyn has shown they are capable of scoring a lot of points really fast; they can pull off upsets. Do not get unmotivated and lazy in the game if the lead gets pretty large. Keep fighting and you shall be rewarded.

Players to Watch

Brooklyn: Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogie put up a goose egg his last game against the Cavs on 0-of-5 shooting. Look for him to be more aggressive going to the hoop the find his shot at the charity stripe.

Charlotte: Kemba Walker for the Hornets. He put up 30 against Brooklyn last time without Lin. With Lin back, can he do that again?

Projected Starters

Nets

PG: Jeremy Lin

SG: Sean Kilpatrick

SF: Bojan Bogdanovic

PF: Trevor Booker

C: Brook Lopez

Hornets

Injuries

Nets

Hornets

Key Match-Up

The key matchup of the night will be Jeremy Lin against Kemba Walker. Walker scored 30 points the last time these two teams met. Coincidentally, that was the game after Lin hurt his hamstring and missed a string of five weeks. Now that Lin is back and has started a couple of games, will we see the Lin of old? Who will win in this battle of former teammates?

The game will be broadcast on YES Network at 7:30PM EST. Join the conversation by tweeting @NetsBlogFS.

This article originally appeared on