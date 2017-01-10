Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Pre-Game Report

The Brooklyn Nets look to capture first win of 2017 at home against the red-hot Atlanta Hawks.

The Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks are both looking like very opposite teams coming into Tuesday night’s battle in Brooklyn.

The Nets are still winless in 2017 and are an abysmal 1-11 since December 14. To make matters tougher for them, Jeremy Lin has been ruled out of this one already, and the team’s leading rebounder, Trevor Booker, is questionable.

On the flip side, the Hawks are arguably one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They enter the game on a six-game winning streak and currently hold the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As we know, though, the Hawks have been in the news for things other than their winning streak. They recently just shipped out Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and rumors say that they’re also shopping Paul Millsap, but Adrian Wojnarowski reported yesterday that Millsap is no longer on the trade market, according to sources. Clearly, all of this hasn’t been affecting the Hawks so far.

This is the first of four matchups between the two teams this season. The last time the teams faced off was January of 2016, which resulted in an 18-point Hawks win.

Keys to the Game

IF YOU GRAB A LEAD, HOLD ON TO IT LIKE THE SEASON DEPENDS ON IT

One of the stories of the season for the Nets is falling apart in the second half. The Nets have been competitive in many games this season, and second half collapses have caused them to miss out on many winning opportunities.

Eventually, something has got to give. It feels like every time the Nets get a lead, they blow it. It would sure be a nice change for them to go up in a game they’re not supposed to win and hold on to it.

Of course the strategy varies in every game, but whatever the Nets do to get ahead, don’t change it. It may be obvious, but being able to hold a lead is imperative for the Nets to win games.

Dare the Hawks to make the three-point shot

Yes, the Hawks just lost their best three-point shooter in Kyle Korver, but they weren’t necessarily good from behind the arc even with him. They’ve shot 34 percent from behind the arc so far this season, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

They aren’t known for shooting the deep ball often either, as they rank 18th in the league in three-pointers attempted per game.

If Booker were to miss the game, rebounds would be much tougher to get. If the Nets can force the Hawks to shoot from the outside, they not only give themselves a better chance at winning, but they also increase their chances of getting the rebound.

Of course, this could require a second half adjustment if the Hawks get hot from deep. It’s at least worth a shot at the beginning, though.

Players to Watch

Nets: Brook Lopez (C) – 20.1 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game this season

Hawks: Paul Millsap (PF) – 19.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game in last 10 games

Projected Starting Lineups

Nets

Hawks

Injuries:

Nets

OUT: Jeremy Lin (hamstring)

Questionable: Trevor Booker (hip)

Hawks

Key Matchup

Brook Lopez vs. Dwight Howard

A matchup of premier NBA centers, it’ll be fun to see these two guys go at it. The Nets and the Hawks are both very similar teams in terms of rebounding, so whoever gets the edge between these two guys could certainly provide a spark for their team.

Other notes:

The game will be broadcasted on YES network at 7:30 PM EST. Join the conversation by tweeting @NetsBlogFS.

