Brooklyn Nets: Top 10 Moments of 2016

2016 was a year which featured plenty of turnover for the Brooklyn Nets. Old regimes ended, new regimes commenced, and, along the way, the Nets sought out to identify building blocks for the future. Here are the Nets’ top 10 moments of 2016.

2016 was an interesting year for the Brooklyn Nets, to say the least. In the span of an offseason, the Nets went from a team that needed that needed a new regime, to a team with a direction, and a plan moving forward.

The Nets have plenty of new pieces in place, many of whom came on to the scene in 2016. While the latter portion of the 2015-16 season, and the early portion of the 2016-17 season have been tough on the Nets, there are things to like from 2016 as a whole.

Over the course of this slideshow, we’ll discuss the top moments from 2016 — both on the court and off the court — for the Brooklyn Nets.

While the Nets have just eight wins as of this writing, they are arguably in a better position now than they were in 2015. The Nets had several needs entering 2016. While there is still work to be done, Brooklyn has crossed many items off of their to-do list compared to this time last year.

Although Brooklyn’s current win total puts them in position to compete for the worst record in the NBA, there have been thrilling moments on the court for the Nets, even in a trying season. Without further ado, here are the top 10 moments for the Brooklyn Nets in 2016.

10. Joe Harris and Justin Hamilton Give Back on Halloween

Here’s a feel-good story to kick off the countdown. Brooklyn Nets reserves, Joe Harris and Justin Hamilton spent time on Halloween this year at the Boys & Girls Club in Flatbush.

Harris and Hamilton dressed up — Harris as a pirate and Hamilton as a viking — and went to the Boys & Girls Club in Flatbush, Brooklyn to celebrate Halloween with the kids.

The two Nets teamed up with Party City to provide the kids with Halloween costumes, and brought plenty of candy for everyone.

“We were able to see the kids, give them some Halloween costumes courtesy of Party City, help them Trick-Or-Treat a little bit, and it was a lot of fun,” Hamilton said.

Harris and Hamilton were both signed in the 2016 offseason, and it’s clear that both have embraced being a member of the Nets, and being a part of Brooklyn. It’s always nice to see professional athletes give back, and it’s safe to say that both Hamilton and Harris made Halloween a very special occasion for the kids in Flatbush.

On the court, Harris has emerged as a key reserve for the Nets, while Hamilton has shown flashes of unique offensive ability, thanks to his height and ability to occasionally shoot three’s.

9. Nets Beat the Eventual NBA Champions

The 2015-16 season was a struggle for the Nets. It was clear that a new regime was coming, it was just a matter of time.

While the Nets limped to the finish line of the 2015-16 season, one of the most notable wins for Brooklyn came at home, against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland, of course, would go on to win the NBA Championship later that season.

But March 24, 2016, belonged to the Nets. Brook Lopez played a team-high 32 minutes, and scored 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Former Nets point guard Shane Larkin scored 16 points in 31 minutes, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 12. Sean Kilpatrick, now a starter and a key piece of Brooklyn’s offense, scored 10 points in the victory.

Heading into the fourth quarter against the Cavaliers, the Nets trailed by three, 83-80. However, the Nets outscored Cleveland 24-12 in the final quarter to knock off LeBron James and company by a score of 104-95.

The Nets wrapped up the 2015-16 season with just 20 wins, but one of those wins in 2016 came against the NBA champions. In what was a tumultuous season, that was definitely a bright spot for the Nets.

8. Caris LeVert Makes NBA Debut

Caris LeVert was selected No. 20 overall in the 2016 draft, by way of the Indiana Pacers. Indiana traded the rights to LeVert to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Thaddeus Young.

In LeVert, the Nets got a tall, lengthy, intriguing guard from the University of Michigan. However, LeVert suffered a foot injury while at Michigan, which forced him to miss the Summer League, training camp, the preseason, and part of the regular season. The Nets got their first look at LeVert in game action on December 8, 2016, vs. the Denver Nuggets.

LeVert played just nine minutes off the bench, and did not score. However, he quickly made his presence felt on defense. LeVert had three steals while applying defensive pressure. While he went scoreless in his debut, his athleticism and skill set were both apparent. LeVert, at 6’7″, also pulled down four rebounds in a close loss to the Nuggets.

“It’s been so long since I’ve played in an actual game,” LeVert said on December 8, via Newsday. “It was a great feeling.” Head coach Kenny Atkinson was pleased with LeVert’s debut, as well. “I loved his speed out there,” Atkinson said. “That’s one thing we need more of. He had a lot of pop and energy. I love how hard he plays, and his athleticism.”

While LeVert didn’t fill up the stat sheet in his debut, it was clear the Nets wanted to be careful with their first round pick coming off of an injury, and rightfully so.

Since debuting, LeVert has provided the Nets with another option in the backcourt. He has been used at shooting guard to this point, and Brooklyn has utilized his athleticism off the ball.

7. First Win of the Kenny Atkinson Era

On October 28, 2016, the Brooklyn Nets got the first win of head coach Kenny Atkinson’s tenure.

The Nets needed to come from behind in order to get their first win of the season in the home opener against the Pacers. Brooklyn trailed 79-72 entering the fourth quarter, when the Nets’ offense exploded for 31 points. Brooklyn received great performances from Brook Lopez, who scored 25, Jeremy Lin, who scored 21, and Sean Kilpatrick, who scored 18 points off the bench. Trevor Booker added 10, and Justin Hamilton added 8 as the Nets blew past the Pacers in the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn outscored Indiana 31-15 in the final 12 minutes, on the way to the first win of the Kenny Atkinson era, as Brooklyn won by a score of 103-94.

After the game, Lin gave a teary-eyed Atkinson the game ball. “Pretty special,” Atkinson said of the occasion. “This is his and he deserves it,” Lin said of the game ball. “And I better not see him play with that ball or whatever, he better get that framed and make sure he knows.”

While wins have been few and far between for the Nets this season, the first win of the season was especially notable, because it was Atkinson’s first win in his career as a head coach.

6. Brook Lopez Dominates Robin Lopez

Brook Lopez won this battle, but Robin Lopez and the Bulls, unfortunately, won the war.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t take away from the performance Lopez had while facing his brother, Robin Lopez and the Bulls.

On December 28, 2016, Lopez put up a stellar performance, although the Nets came up just short against the Chicago Bulls. Lopez scored 33 points on 12-of-20 shooting. 15 of Lopez’s points came from beyond the arc, and he added four points from the free throw line as well. The Nets may have come up short, but they could not have asked for more from Lopez, who was on fire offensively. At times, Robin Lopez gave Brook Lopez plenty of space from beyond the arc, and Lopez took advantage.

If not for a 40 point game from Jimmy Butler, including the game-winner, Brooklyn likely would’ve knocked off the Bulls.

The matchups between the Lopez brothers are always intriguing. Their styles are different. They play differently, they seemingly make an effort to sport different haircuts, but what’s most important is they compete. While, in the scheme of the season, it is just another game, there is no doubt that both Brook and Robin Lopez want to get the upper hand on each other. In one of Brooklyn’s last games of 2016, Brook Lopez dominated Robin Lopez and the Bulls.

5. Nets Hire Kenny Atkinson

The Brooklyn Nets needed a new direction. They needed a new voice. A new leader. They found that in Kenny Atkinson.

On April 17, 2016, the Nets hired Atkinson to be the team’s 21st head coach.

“I’d like to extend a personal welcome to Kenny and wish all of us success as we begin a new era at the Brooklyn Nets”, team owner Mikhail Prokhorov said in April. “Aside from his tremendous skills and experience, he has the mindset we need to build a winning team day by day, step by step. Together, we can do great things.”

When the announcement was made, Atkinson had this to say: “I am truly honored and humbled to be named the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, and I would like to thank the Nets’ ownership and management for this tremendous opportunity. Together with Sean [Marks] and his staff, we look forward to building a winning tradition here in Brooklyn.”

As the calendar turns to 2017, the Nets have just eight wins under Atkinson. But make no mistake, this was going to be a process regardless of who was named head coach. The Nets are rebuilding. While it would be nice to get a few statement wins this season, 2016-17 is ultimately about building for the future. In Atkinson, the Nets believe they have found the coach who will lead them into a promising new era of Nets basketball.

4. Nets Sign Jeremy Lin

On July 1, 2016, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to terms with Jeremy Lin on a three-year deal, worth $36 million.

Lin and the Nets seemingly are a great match. Lin said he signed with the Nets because he wanted a larger role. The Nets had an opening at point guard, and were willing to hand the keys to Lin. They encouraged him to be a leader, and Lin embraced the opportunity.

In Lin, the Nets found their point guard on a young team which needed someone to step in and run the offense. It helped that Lin and Kenny Atkinson had a connection from their time together with the New York Knicks.

Unfortunately, Lin has suffered multiple injuries this season, most notably to his hamstring. The first hamstring injury forced Lin to miss six weeks, and he suffered another hamstring injury on December 26, against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Nets are clearly a better team with Lin on the floor, but at this point they just need him to get healthy, and, ideally, stay healthy.

While it may be disheartening to fans that Lin has missed time due to injuries, he was absolutely Brooklyn’s biggest move of the 2016 offseason. The challenge at this point, is keeping Lin on the floor.

Lin is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 assists per game in 12 games this season.

3. Randy Foye’s Buzzer Beater Knocks off Charlotte

One of the more triumphant moments on the court for the Brooklyn Nets this year came on December 26, 2016, when veteran guard Randy Foye knocked down a game winning, buzzer beating three-pointer to defeat the Charlotte Hornets, 120-118.

The Nets were led against the Hornets by Sean Kilpatrick, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Brook Lopez, but it was Foye who found himself with the ball in his hands with the clock winding down.

With Brooklyn trailing 118-117, Foye took one dribble to his left, squared up his shoulders, and shot the ball as time expired. Foye’s shot was Nothin’ But Net — pun intended — as the Nets stunned the Hornets with no time remaining. Foye and the Nets celebrated ecstatically in the aftermath of Brooklyn’s eighth win. Kenny Atkinson, as you might expect, was elated. “I’m just thrilled with our group,” Atkinson said, per Newsday. “We went through some tough times recently. So to come back and get a win like this … the way we got it is special.”

That Foye hit the game winner is a testament to his preparation as a veteran. In the two weeks leading up to this game, Foye played sparingly. His minutes had diminished. In fact, the three-pointer that Foye made to beat Charlotte were his only points of the game. But when Foye got a chance to take the biggest shot of the game, he came through.

2. Nets Hire Sean Marks

When the Brooklyn Nets set out to begin the post-Billy King era, Brooklyn went through a thorough vetting process. The Nets were targeting San Antonio Spurs‘ assistant general manager, Sean Marks — a rising star in the front office ranks — but it was unclear if a deal would ultimately be reached.

Initial reports suggested Marks was leaning toward not taking the job. The Spurs reportedly made a big push to keep Marks within the organization. Finally, the Nets came with an offer that Marks deemed viable. An offer, and an opportunity, good enough to leave the ultimate stability in San Antonio, to take on a new challenge in Brooklyn.

On February 18, 2016, the Nets named Marks, 40, their general manager.

“After an exhaustive vetting process, we are delighted to have Sean as our general manager,” Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov said in a statement. “His experience on the court, in coaching and management gives him a 360 degree view of the job at hand. His background helping to build one of the greatest teams in the NBA gives him an unparalleled frame of reference.”

In a statement upon being hired, Marks said: “I am very excited to be named the General Manager of the Brooklyn Nets, and to become a member of the vibrant and dynamic organization that represents Brooklyn. I would like to thank the Nets’ ownership for giving me this opportunity, and I look forward to the challenge of creating a unified culture and building a winning team.”

Marks ranks second on this list because of his overall importance to the organization. Marks hired Kenny Atkinson. If the Nets are going to turn their fortunes around personnel wise, it’s going to be on Marks. If the Nets continue to add to their core in the coming years, it will be due to Marks calling the shots and pulling the strings.

1. Sean Kilpatrick Scores 38 in Double-OT Win Over Clippers

On November 29, 2016, the Brooklyn Nets authored their biggest win of the 2016-17 season to this point, and their best moment of 2016.

The Nets, then a four-win team, hosted the 14-win Los Angeles Clippers, one of the best teams in the NBA at the time.

The game was a thriller in multiple aspects. Despite being without Blake Griffin, the Clippers got 26 points and 13 assists from Chris Paul, 21 points and 23 rebounds from DeAndre Jordan, and 18 points from J.J. Redick.

Brook Lopez scored 27 points for the Nets, while Trevor Booker and Joe Harris each added 15. But the Nets were led late by Sean Kilpatrick, who scored a game-high 38 points, to go along with 14 rebounds.

Between regulation and two overtime periods, Kilpatrick played a game-high 47 minutes. 31 of Kilpatrick’s 38 points came in the fourth quarter and two overtime periods.

Kenny Atkinson commended Kilpatrick, who stayed confident and resilient despite a slow start to the game. “Sean kept at it and kept competing, got a few shots to fall and he started rolling. He did a great job,” Atkinson said after the game.

The Nets were blown out earlier in the season in Los Angeles, and Brooklyn was mindful of that experience, Kilpatrick said. “We went to L.A and [the Clippers] got us bad,” Kilpatrick said. “That stuck in our minds … it’s huge for us to win a game like that in double-OT. For us to sit here and gut it out like that is huge.”

Kilpatrick is a great story. He went from un-drafted to Brooklyn’s starting shooting guard. Seeing as the Nets use “Brooklyn Grit” as their team slogan, it’s only fitting that Kilpatrick was the star of the show during the best moment of 2016.

