Brooklyn Nets: The Failed Anthony Bennett Experiment

Last summer, the Brooklyn Nets became the fourth NBA team to take a chance on former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett. Bennett’s shot at redemption came to an end this week after he was waived by the Nets.

In life, many people dream of getting a second chance, whether it’s for a career, a relationship, or an opportunity to turn their life around.

For Anthony Bennett, a chance to succeed in the NBA was all he ever wanted. The 6-foot-8 power forward was selected with the first pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he has failed to live up to expectations, not being able to produce the kind of numbers a No. 1 pick is expected to have.

In each of his four seasons in the NBA, he’s played for a different team. As a result of his poor basketball IQ and inability to grasp the simplest of NBA fundamentals, he never showed any flashes of being able to turn into the player everyone wanted him to be. Take, for instance, this seemingly easy layup in transition that he still failed to convert on in his rookie year.

Consequently, many label Bennett as the “biggest bust in NBA history,” though it isn’t entirely his fault. Some players simply fail to adjust to the NBA level, and Bennett, as a player coming to the pros after one year in college, was no exception.

In turn, Bennett’s journey in the NBA has been a rough one, and many fans have been frustrated with his inaptitude of competing at the NBA level.

After meandering his way through three NBA teams, the Canadian national team, and a few D-League assignments to the Raptors 905, Bennett signed with the Nets in July.

With the Nets

During the 2016 offseason, the Brooklyn Nets let Bennett take one of their roster spots this season. After all, what harm could be done with an underperforming player on a constantly underperforming team that had low expectations for the year?

The Nets had struck out with restricted free agents Tyler Johnson and Allen Crabbe, and had seen one of the biggest roster turnovers in years. Many of their offseason additions, including Bennett, appeared to be low-risk, high-reward moves, which made sense for a rebuilding team.

In mainly garbage minutes with the Nets, Bennett showed some signs of potential, but everything he displayed was far from consistent production. He averaged five points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game and also spent a short amount of time in the D-League for the Long Island Nets.

Bennett also made one start with Brooklyn, a game in which he grabbed a career-high 14 boards. This was just one of two occasions he grabbed double-digits in rebounds this season. Aside from those two games though, Bennett’s numbers weren’t anything special, and he fell out of the Nets’ rotation, not receiving minutes in six of his last seven games before being released.

Ultimately, Brooklyn parted ways with Bennett, and the Canadian found himself without an NBA home for the third time in four years.

What’s Next For Bennett?

After Bennett failed to secure a spot in the rotation of the worst team in the NBA, it was unlikely that he would be able to land on another NBA team. The two remaining options were the D-League (which Bennett is very familiar with) and playing overseas.

Bennett decided to take his chances with the latter, signing with the Fenerbahçe of the Turkish Basketball Super League on Friday.

Many former NBA players choose to go overseas if they realize a return to the NBA is near-impossible. The D-League remains as another option, though is a less appealing one because of the lesser salary, and former NBA players tend to dominate overseas, regardless of the amount of talent they displayed in the NBA.

Stephon Marbury, a former NBA star who spent three seasons with the New Jersey Nets, has excelled in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) for the past six years. Other familiar faces who are currently overseas include 2015-16 Nets Andrea Bargnani and Shane Larkin, who play for Saski Baskonia in Spain. Bennett is just another former Net to join the club of overseas players.

It may be hard to believe that Bennett is only 23 years old, which is only an indication that his playing career is far from over. And while this may be the last we hear from Bennett in the NBA, another team outside the United States will be using his presence.

