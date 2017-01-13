Brooklyn Nets: The Brook Lopez Showcase Tour 2017

The saving grace in the Brooklyn Nets season could be the prospect of trading franchise center Brook Lopez for much-needed first-round draft picks.

It’s almost a sure thing to conclude the Brooklyn Nets will not be playoff contenders this season.

The mediocre roster filled with D-League call-ups and role players is currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, much to the delight of Boston Celtics fans.

The saving grace in this season could be the prospect of trading franchise center Brook Lopez for much-needed first-round draft picks.

If you’re a Nets fan reading this, it could sound foreign after the team mortgaged the future, trading picks for two fading stars (Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce) from Boston in 2013. The result, no championship or first-round draft picks until 2019 and plenty of embarrassed Brooklyn fans.

As part of the ill-fated deal, the Celtics can swap picks with Brooklyn this year.

Let’s get to the televised scrimmages Brooklyn will be putting on around the NBA before the Feb. 23 trade deadline in hopes of convincing a contender to part with draft picks.

Jan. 20, New Orleans Pelicans: A superstar talent in Anthony Davis is constantly asked to do everything up front for Pelicans team flirting with the idea of becoming a playoff contender. Having a talented “big” in Lopez frees Davis of most double teams, especially with Lopez emerging as a decent long range shooter. Lopez is shooting more three pointers so far this season hitting at around 36 percent.

Jan. 21 and Feb. 7, Charlotte Hornets: The Hornets get possibly two looks at Lopez as they are also in the hunt for a playoff spot in the East. Charlotte, led by Kemba Walker, has a few “bigs” but none are All-Star talent and can lead the team in scoring on any given night. Lopez traditionally averages around 20 points per game easily better than the collective efforts of Hornets centers Roy Hibbert, Cody Zeller and Frank Kaminsky.

Jan. 27, Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James is all about the “Now” in Cleveland and the defending champs after acquiring Kyle Korver continue to speak that into existence. The injury bug has constantly hit this team most recently with J.R. Smith and the risk of losing a big man like Kevin Love or Tristan Thompson changes back to back title hopes.

Jan. 28, Minnesota Timberwolves: I know it seems like Minnesota shouldn’t be on this list as contenders and you’re correct. I think it’s fair to consider the Timberwolves as a team on the rise with big hopes for next season and in need of another scoring threat in the frontcourt. Imagine Lopez alongside Karl-Anthony Towns with Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins creates the chemistry for winning basketball in Minnesota.

I purposely left the Miami Heat out of the equation considering their recent long-term commitment to Hassan Whiteside and need for picks.

The Brooklyn Nets have about a month of selling ahead of them to save the franchise because Jeremy Lin‘s latest hairstyle or tanking just won’t get it done.

