Brooklyn Nets Sign Quincy Acy to Two-Year Deal

The Brooklyn Nets, after signing Quincy Acy to a pair of 10-day contracts, have reportedly inked the forward to a two-year contract.

Quincy Acy initially joined the Brooklyn Nets on a 10-day contract after his stint with the Dallas Mavericks ended. Acy showed enough potential to garner a second 10-day contract, and now he has reportedly been rewarded again.

Shams Charania of The Vertical reports the Nets have signed Acy to a two-year contract after he impressed the Nets’ brass during the month of January.

Brooklyn is signing forward Quincy Acy to a two-year deal, league sources tell The Vertical. Acy has played well over two 10-day contracts. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2017

Acy, 26, has played in 10 games with the Nets thus far, averaging 7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 12 minutes per appearance. Per 36 minutes, Acy is averaging 21 points and 8.1 rebounds with the Nets.

Nets general manager Sean Marks has a history of these types of moves, despite being relatively new to the organization. In March of 2016, Marks signed Sean Kilpatrick to a three-year deal after initially bringing Kilpatrick aboard on 10-day contracts. Kilpatrick, in the time since, has proven to be a capable scorer for stretches at a time.

In Acy, the Nets are retaining a hard working, high energy player for the future. Acy consistently gives his best effort on defense and on the glass, and he has shown that he can score a bit, as well.

With a lack of draft picks, Marks and the Nets must exercise any and all avenues to find talent. Acy may not be as young as a current draftee, but at just 26 years old, he should be entering his prime.

In his five year career, Acy has played on five teams. He has spent time with the Raptors, Kings, Knicks, Mavericks, and now the Nets. In Brooklyn, Acy has found a home — a team who will give him a chance to be a part of the core heading into the future.

