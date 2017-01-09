Brooklyn Nets Remain Stagnant in ESPN Power Rankings

A winless week for the Brooklyn Nets clinches them the last spot in Marc Stein’s ESPN power rankings for the fourth straight week.

Another week, another dead-last ranking for the Brooklyn Nets in ESPN’s Marc Stein’s weekly power rankings. This is starting to become a disappointing trend.

This week, however, the worst ranking in the NBA is a little more justified. The Nets just capped off a winless week and are still searching for their first win of 2017. They haven’t won a game since Randy Foye drilled a buzzer-beater the day after Christmas.

Further, the Nets just lost against the Philadelphia 76ers, a game many considered “the battle for the worst team in the NBA.” The Philadelphia 76ers don’t seem too bad anymore though, as they’ve went 3-1 in their last four and already have as many wins as they had all of last season.

In addition to the 76ers, the Nets suffered losses this week to the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers. No game was decided by fewer than eight points.

Given, these were decently tough opponents, as all three of those teams currently hold a top-six seed in their respective conference. But regardless, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the Nets are severely struggling.

To make matters worse, the Nets may have trouble turning the tables around with this week’s schedule. They face the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, and Houston Rockets this week.

Big Movers: Los Angeles Clippers (up six spots)

Last week’s big loser is suddenly this week’s big mover. It seems all they needed was a healthy Chris Paul. After losing six straight, the Clippers turned it around this week by winning four in a row, lifting them back into the top 10 of the power rankings.

Big Losers: Charlotte Hornets (down five spots)

Stein points out that he thought he ranked the Hornets a little too high last week, but that their poor performance against a reeling Detroit Pistons team ultimately earned them the spot. I’m sure the 1-3 record this past week didn’t help them much either.

